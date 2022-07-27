Raiders Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

The Las Vegas Raiders arrived at training camp with a lot of new faces at the linebacker position.

The Raiders retained just two linebackers from a year ago, Pro-Bowl inside linebacker Denzel Perryman and last year’s third-round selection Divine Deablo.

“They brought in a great group of guys all the way down to the two rookies and we’re all like brothers in there. We all help each other out and it’s a great room,” Deablo said of General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

"Veterans”

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham gets an established leader and playmaker to run his defense.

The former Los Angeles Charger had spent the 2021 offseason and minicamps with the Carolina Panthers, but right before the start of training camp he was traded to the Raiders.

Perryman would have the best season of his career. His 154 total tackles (94 solo) ranked the sixth most last season, while adding two fumble recoveries.

Following the season, Perryman would be named to his first Pro Bowl of his career.

“I think it's important and I've been around some good ones in my career, consistency, whether it's your motions, whether it's, you are out there on the field with your communication, your play. I mean, you can't lead if you're not contributing and being consistent with your contribution there. And he comes in the same way every day, great energy, willingness to learn, accountable,” said Graham about Perryman's consistency on the field.

Deablo, the former safety, converted to linebacker upon his arrival to Las Vegas.

The rookie started contributing more towards the end of the season, and his performance on the field would earn him a starting spot in the Raiders playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I feel pretty comfortable, more comfortable than I was last year,” said Deablo. “I got whooped, especially last year in the first preseason game against the 49ers. But ever since then, I’ve been stepping up. Trying to improve every single day.”

Linebacker Help

Another set of college teammates are reuniting in Las Vegas.

Kenny Young, a veteran and experienced linebacker reunites with his UCLA teammate, Jayon Brown.

Young split last season with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams.

He started all 13 games played with the Rams and Broncos, recording 75 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Jayon Brown, who indeed could become the steal of free agency if he returns back to his early playing days.

The former Tennessee Titan has been one of the best coverage linebackers in the league.

Recent injuries have set Brown back, but when healthy, Pro Football Focus has given him a pass coverage grade of 73 or above for three straight seasons between 2018-20.

"The Rookies"

Micah Kiser is another former Ram that joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Broncos.

Kyler Fackrell is a big name who understands Graham’s system. Having played under Graham with both the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

As long as he can stay healthy, Fackrell could be the Raiders' first pass rush option off the bench.

Darien Butler and Luke Masterson are the two undrafted free agent rookies that are looking to impress the coaching staff for a spot or two on the main roster.

