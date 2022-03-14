Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Logan Hall, Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars’ Logan Hall is one of the top defensive tackles the Las Vegas Raiders would like to get their hands on via the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to add depth at the defensive line and one player on the rise is Logan Hall from the University of Houston.

Hall was one of the standouts on defense that helped the Cougars win 12-games last season.

The Houston product was part of the success that came mostly from a defensive line that averaged four sacks per game and gave up only 3.4 yards per rush during the season.

“He’s active with his hands, quick and ultra versatile,” ESPN’s Todd McShay said. “I could see him playing defensive end or 4-technique in a 4-3 scheme, or the 5-technique or nose tackle in a 3-4. Watching him this week, I struggle with why he isn’t in the first-round conversation. Maybe it’s simply because he doesn’t have a true fit. Versatility can work for and against you. But personally, I love a player who offers the ability to play all over the place.”

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman played in the interior for most of his college career but would often rotate to the outside when needed.

Last season he added 48 total tackles (24 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, earning first-team all-American Athletic Conference honors.

Hall was a mismatch for many interior linemen, showing them the combination of length and explosiveness. Even at the NFL level, those mismatches can cause a lot of problems.

But even at the next level, bull-rushing your way through the line will not get you to the quarterback nor the ball carrier all the time.

This is why he needs to work on other pass-rushing techniques and there’s no doubt about getting the job done against the run. Hall earned a 78.0 run-defense grade this past season.

Hall registered at 283 pounds at the NFL Combine and clocked a 4.88 40-yard dash and 1.68 10-yard split, both very impressive numbers for his size.

He also posted the best shuttle score and tied for the best three-cone time among all defensive tackles.

Hall is without a doubt a top-100 player, but in a draft class that lacks depth at the defensive tackle, the position may have Hall’s draft stock rising up to the second round of the draft.

His versatility and athleticism are a plus to a Raiders team, looking to add depth at various positions.

Elite talent at the defensive tackle will go early and push teams such as the Silver and Black to pull the trigger on the best available DT in the draft.

