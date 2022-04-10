Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboy Malcolm Rodriguez is a complete skilled linebacker the Las Vegas Raiders would like to add via the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite his accolades and complete set of skills, Rodriguez might slide down in the draft due to his lack of size and length for a true linebacker in the NFL.

“Linebacker whose draft slotting will be a litmus test for how teams value tape and productivity against size deficiencies. Rodriguez carries a compact, sawed-off frame that is muscular but stubby. His transition from read to flow is seamless, with some of the cleanest GPS to the football in this draft. He's straight-line fast but lacks the looseness for sudden lateral bursts, which could limit his range as an NFL tackler. He can play on third downs but is very average in that department. Rodriguez has been a career gap-hog, finding and finishing runners who come his way. His floor is as a good backup and core special teams player, but the smart bet might be to project his impact production to follow him into the league, with Rodriguez eventually starting as a 3-4 inside linebacker,” NFL Network Analyst Lance Zierlein said.

At 5-11 and 232 pounds, Rodriguez measures up with limited length, size, and strength to play at the next level, but when you look at his tape, it shows otherwise.

In 2021, Rodriguez had the sixth-most tackles in a season with 130 total tackles (76 solos), recording 16 tackles for losses, three sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception to a career that helped him collect a list of accolades.

An experienced linebacker who was a four-year starter, and started every game for the second straight season.

Rodriguez was a second-team All-Big 12 selection for the second consecutive season by the coaches and a 2021 first-team All-Big 12 choice by Pro Football Focus.

Rodriguez displayed good vision and discipline while identifying run and pass concepts quickly and did not hesitate to react.

He has good coverage skills and the ability to keep up with quicker running backs and slot receivers.

The Oklahoma State product clocked the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among linebackers in the NFL Combine.

Rodriguez is hoping his Pro Day can add to his impressive combine performance.

"He's tough, fast, physical and smart. He's everything you want in a linebacker, but he doesn't look the part, so that is probably going to hurt him,” an Area scout for an AFC team said.

Projected as a Day Two selection, Rodriguez is hoping his tape displays enough to have the Raiders call his name, and if they do, they will be getting a tackling machine who does not allow his size limitations to get in the way of his game.

