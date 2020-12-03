Maliek Collins "Shut Down" by Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders will be placing defensive tackle Maliek Collins on "shut down" as they allow him to heal.

Las Vegas will be without one of their starting defensive tackles for at least three weeks, based on the new injured reserve rules placed for this year's season.

"I'm not going to get into the injury yet, I just know he's had some shoulder problems and he's had a number of issues. We're going to shut him down for a few weeks, trying to get him right and hopefully have him some point here before the season is over," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden during the team's press conference on Wednesday.

While Collins is still eligible to return for the season, the Raiders would have to activate him in time for the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins or their season finale against the Broncos.

If the Raiders make it past the regular season, Collins would definitely be a huge addition if the Silver and Black try to push into the playoffs.

In his first season as a Raider, he has recorded 12 total tackles, six of them being solo tackles and one quarterback hit, with no tackles for loss or sacks.

The former Cowboy, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Las Vegas in the offseason after spending the four seasons of his career in Dallas, has expected a lot.

Since his arrival to Las Vegas, he has been considered the anchor of that young defensive line.

His future with the team might be a question to answer in the offseason; for now, the team is concerned about his health and hopes of having him back on the roster in time for the playoffs.

Collins will join recently added Takkarist McKinley on injured reserve and teammates Tanner Muse, Richie Incognito, and Tyrell Williams, who have been sidelined with season-ending injuries.

