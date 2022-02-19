Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Matthew Butler, Tennessee Vols

The Las Vegas Raiders can add Tennessee’s Matthew Butler to their slim depth at the defensive tackle position via the NFL Draft.

Butler is a seasoned defender who flashed the ability to be disruptive at the NFL level.

Quick off the snap, with room to improve on his hands, Butler plays well with good leverage on both the pass and the run.

“Defensive lineman who isn't a pure one-gapper or two-gapper, but has enough play strength and athleticism to operate in either capacity. Butler plays more stoutly than his top-heavy frame might indicate. His blend of body control and grit allow him to reverse course against block sustain and get back into the play. He's not overly explosive up the field but has enough edge rush and secondary effort to become a nuisance from time to time. Butler should step into a rotational role early in his career before competing for a spot as a starting three-technique for a 4-3 unit,” said Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

Butler has average size among those bigger defensive tackles and played a bit uptight, not leveling his pads and missing tackles.

Considered as one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the upcoming draft, one who has often been overshadowed by the bigger names in his class.

Despite having some flaws, Butler played 53 games for the Vols, displaying he has plenty of experience playing against elite offensive tackles in the SEC.

In his career in Knoxville, Butler collected 152 total tackles (68 solo), 16 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks, though most of his success did not come until the end of his collegiate career.

A complete defensive tackle with three-down ability is exactly what the Raiders need at their displacement.

The senior Volunteer is projected to come off the board at the end of day three, but in a slim draft class, a defensive tackle may be taken off the board earlier than projected.

