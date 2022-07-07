Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: Miami Dolphins Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in their week two preseason game.

In the Las Vegas Raiders week two preseason game, the Silver and Black travel to South Beach to take on a Miami Dolphins defense that is headlined by their elite secondary.

The Dolphins have one of the best starting secondaries in the league, but beyond that, many do not consider them having quality depth in the roster.

That’s where the preseason comes at a convenience.

The Raiders offense will try to capitalize on the lack of Dolphins defensive depth and continue scouting an offensive unit that is also looking for answers in certain positions.

”For the past two seasons, the Dolphins’ cornerbacks have been the core of an aggressive defense. The ability of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones to play effective man coverage is the lifeblood for everything the unit does. Nik Needham has emerged as one of the better nickelback's in the league and has the versatility to play inside or out. There are some questions about the depth beyond the top three players, but very few teams in the league have a better cornerback trio than the Dolphins,” said Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins secondary has been rated the third-best in the AFC.

At the safety position, Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones lock the two top stops in the secondary.

“Jones is one the best blitzers at his position, and Holland’s ability to play all over the field is a boon for a defense that likes to disguise its looks. There’s a slight question regarding depth, with veteran Eric Rowe as the only accomplished backup, but it’s a strong group,” added Oyefusi.

The Dolphins added Oregon Duck Verone McKinley III as an undrafted free-agent, whom many believed would be drafted by a team during the 2022 NFL Draft, he may turn out to be a steal with his versatility to play anywhere on the field.

At this point in the preseason the NFL has cut the roster limit from 90 active players to 85, which means more reps for those players trying to make the roster.

The Raiders will be looking to showcase the veteran wide receiver signees that were signed this offseason, such as former Dolphin Mack Hollins, whom he played for and had an exceptional season a year ago.

The most concerning area in the Raiders offense may continue to be the offensive line and for another week, the Raiders will have an opportunity to find answers upfront.

The defensive line is solid, but inside linebackers may be the Dolphins weakest position once again.

The Raiders run game can excel against a defense that often struggled to stop the run last season.

Together with the running back group, the wide receiver position can start to trim down after this game.

The Raiders week two matchup against the Dolphins will be on Saturday Aug. 20th at 4:00 PM PDT and on the following Tuesday (Aug. 23rd), five additional roster slots will be cut, setting the team down to 80 players for the week three preseason game.

