Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Micah McFadden, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers Micah McFadden is one of the top middle linebackers in this year’s NFL Draft and could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders

The 2022 NFL Draft is loaded with talented inside linebackers, among them was Micah McFadden who was graded the highest pass-rushing linebacker in this year’s draft class.

Fortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, Mcfadden is projected as a late rounder in this year’s NFL Draft, a bit unusual for a player who displayed a great set of skills and is very productive on the field.

"Undersized inside linebacker with adequate diagnose quickness and downhill trigger. His passivity and indecisiveness against Iowa and Ohio State, in particular, seemed out of place relative to the rest of his tape. He's very average in the athleticism and speed departments but is well-prepared and exploits soft spots in blocking schemes to make impact tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He's unable to challenge blocks and constrict gaps as a thumper, but he's tough,” said NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

McFadden was named second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a total of 77 tackles (49 solo), 6.5 sacks, ranked first among linebackers and fifth overall in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 15.5, in addition to his two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups in 12 starts for the Hoosiers.

According to Pro Football Focus, he would finish the season with the highest pass-rushing grade among linebackers of 92.0.

Consistent over the last two years as he was voted team captain for the second straight season, named a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and earned the second-best pass-rushing grade as a linebacker (91.3).

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker is considered a bit of a tweener at the position. Scouts may say he’s not big enough to play middle linebacker and not fast enough to play at one of the outside linebacker positions at the next level.

His short frame and size is what’s going to keep him from being drafted early with the rest of the other top MIKE linebackers.

McFadden clocked a 4.63 40-yard run, may not be the fastest linebacker in the draft nor the most athletic in his class but has good enough speed to move sideline to sideline.

A very smart player who plays tough and displays good instincts. He can recognize plays and adjust quickly.

He can read the eyes of the quarterback, drop back into coverage, and take off to bring down the ball carrier.

A reliable tackler who can join the Silver and Black as a backup and as a special teams contributor.

There are more pros than cons with McFadden and teams such as the Raiders will value his athleticism, productivity, toughness, and smarts over his short measurements.

Projected as a Day Three selection, McFadden may indeed be the steal of this year’s NFL Draft.

