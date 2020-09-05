Notre Dame's Theo Riddick, Sam Young Make Las Vegas Raiders?

The NFL is in crunch time for many players as training camp comes to an end this Saturday, and teams start to put together their 53-man rosters.

Two former Notre Dame players are still fighting for a spot on the final roster.

Running back Theo Riddick, who was signed last week, enters a loaded running back group that features Josh Jacobs and versatile running backs Jalen Richard, Lynn Bowden Jr, and Devontae Booker backups.

Riddick, who played for the Lions, was primarily used as a receiving back.

The second Fighting Irish alum trying to make the Raiders roster is tackle Sam Young.

The 33-year-old enters his first season with the Raiders after spending time with five different teams over his 11-year career.

Young, who has primarily played right tackle and contributed to special teams, is battling against Brandon Parker as the third tackle.

"He's an experienced swing tackle, he's played tight end at times. He's a pro football player and he's going to compete for the third tackle job, and right now he's making a good impression," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

During training camp, the absence of Trent Brown allowed Young to fill in and get more reps at the right tackle position over another lineman.

The Raiders have already departed ways with an offensive lineman, as they traded tackle David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Washington in return for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

With a few days away to roster cuts, these two former Fighting Irish continue to make a great impression on the Raiders coaches.

