SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Notre Dame's Theo Riddick, Sam Young Make Las Vegas Raiders?

Jairo Alvarado

The NFL is in crunch time for many players as training camp comes to an end this Saturday, and teams start to put together their 53-man rosters.

Two former Notre Dame players are still fighting for a spot on the final roster.

Running back Theo Riddick, who was signed last week, enters a loaded running back group that features Josh Jacobs and versatile running backs Jalen Richard, Lynn Bowden Jr, and Devontae Booker backups.

Riddick, who played for the Lions, was primarily used as a receiving back.

The second Fighting Irish alum trying to make the Raiders roster is tackle Sam Young.

The 33-year-old enters his first season with the Raiders after spending time with five different teams over his 11-year career.

Young, who has primarily played right tackle and contributed to special teams, is battling against Brandon Parker as the third tackle.

"He's an experienced swing tackle, he's played tight end at times. He's a pro football player and he's going to compete for the third tackle job, and right now he's making a good impression," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

During training camp, the absence of Trent Brown allowed Young to fill in and get more reps at the right tackle position over another lineman.

The Raiders have already departed ways with an offensive lineman, as they traded tackle David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Washington in return for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

With a few days away to roster cuts, these two former Fighting Irish continue to make a great impression on the Raiders coaches. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Releasing Prince Amukamara Means for Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was released by the Raiders on Monday. Coach Jon Gruden is betting on his young cornerbacks to be successful this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

El Hefe

Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson Excited about Wide Receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson is excited about the wide receivers from his vantage as the offensive coordinator.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Playing Without Fans in Season Opener

The Las Vegas Raiders will not be playing in front of fans for their season opener at the Panthers.

Hikaru Kudo

Top Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Sleepers

We tell you who the top-two overlooked Las Vegas Raiders fantasy sleeper picks will be in 2020.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards Expectations

Expectations are very high for the Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. We dig deep into what is realistic for the rookies.

Jairo Alvarado

Jalen Richard will Continue Special Team Duties

Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia said Jalen Richard will play a lot of roles on the team this season for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Arden Key Is Ready to Fire for Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key has gained 20 pounds and is ready to fire on Coach Rod Marinelli.

Tom LaMarre

by

Autumn Wind

Rich Bisaccia Talks Practice Squad, Special Teams

Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia goes over Las Vegas Raiders special teams and practice squad.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Release Safety Damarious Randall

Las Vegas Raiders released the veteran safety Damarious Randall just before the start of the season

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Maliek Collins is an Anchor for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden calls defensive lineman Maliek Collins "The key to our defense"

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1