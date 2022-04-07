Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Percy Butler, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Percy Butler is a gunner on special teams and can develop into a good backup safety for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Day Three of the NFL Draft can be a good place to draft developmental prospects with the potential to be great backups for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Percy Butler can step into the Raiders' special teams unit from day one while he develops his safety skills.

“Upside free safety with feast-or-famine tackle approach that creates inconsistencies teams will need to have corrected. Butler vacillates between punishing hitting and taking arm-tackling angles in the open field. He's average in man coverage but plays with instincts and catch disruption from zone. He might see an uptick in his future value if he can get his run tackling solidified. Butler's outstanding work as a gunner adds to his draft day value and likelihood of sticking around the league,” NFL Network Analyst Lance Zierlein said.

The 6-foot, 194-pound safety has great range and top-end speed to prevent receivers from getting open deep, tying for the second-fastest 40-yard-dash time (4.36 seconds) among safeties at the NFL Combine.

Butler gave the Ragin’ Cajuns great and consistent production over his college career. He was a reliable defensive back but better special teams ace in each of the last three seasons.

Pro Football Focus graded him at over 77.0 defensive grade in each year while Butler earned a collective 90.3 special teams grade in that span.

Butler isn’t the biggest safety, but he certainly plays like one. Last season he recorded 61 total tackles (37 solos), one interception, three fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups. He was named to the 2021 Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference.

He is a bit on the leaner side for safety and will need to bulk up. He also will need to work on his inconsistent tackling skills, as he missed nearly 20 percent of his tackles.

Butler will be drafted on Day Three of the NFL Draft, and with the Raiders sitting with two picks in the fifth round, drafting him will get good value.

