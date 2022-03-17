Skip to main content

Raider Image to Set a Tent Sale at Allegiant Stadium

Raider Image will have a huge clearance sale at the gates of Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

Raider Image is preparing to clean up their stores for the new season and have a clearance sale at the gates of Allegiant Stadium.

A three-day tent sale, set for March 18-20, will allow fans to receive the year's best savings.

Raider Nation will have the opportunity to stock up on men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and headwear, accessories, and more all at major discounted prices.

The giant tent will be set up on the north side of Allegiant Stadium at Lot B, where the public can select from over 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed items, including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 60% off regular retail pricing to make way for new 2022 product inventory.

Raider Image is the official team store for the Las Vegas Raiders, with nine stores in Southern Nevada, and three in California, including their flagship Raider Image store, an 18,500-square-foot store that opened in September 2020, is located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium.

Two new Raider Image locations recently opened in Southern Nevada, one in Downtown Summerlin and the other at the Harry Reid International Airport C Gates. The other locations in the Las Vegas Valley are Town Square Las Vegas, Galleria at Sunset Mall, McCarran Airport Kiosk located at D Gates, Fashion Show Mall, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, and Miracle Mile Shops.

While three Raider Image locations are in California, Bakersfield, Moreno Valley, and Universal City, all owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition, The Raider Image e-commerce store provides the best selection of merchandise for Raider fans around the world with over 3,600 products available online and on the mobile app. Find the online store through www.RAIDERS.com/shop.

