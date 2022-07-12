Raiders Training Camp Preview: Running Backs/Full Backs

Will Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels go with a running back committee or will someone carry the load?

The Las Vegas Raiders are counting down the days until the start of training camp, and with less than a week away, head coach Josh McDaniels will have to decide how the running back group will operate.

For that reason, the backfield will be one to keep an eye on all throughout training camp.

Since 2012, McDaniels has carried at least six running backs in New England, and at times carried up to seven backs not including the full backs.

The only time he had less than six running backs in the roster was a year ago, when he only carried five backs in the roster.

As we approach training camp the Raiders will go ahead with six running backs and one full back in the roster.

The Returning Starters

Josh Jacobs' stats regressed last season, and for the time in his career failed to reach 1,000 yards rushing.

Many will look at the stat sheet without acknowledging the reasons why.

Jacobs ran behind a revamped offensive line that struggled early due to inexperienced starters, season-ending injuries and not to mention the resignation of then head coach and signal-caller Jon Gruden.

Drake was peaking at the right time, but then suffered a season-ending injury that would set the Raiders back.

Now both returning players will look to show the new coaching staff that they can still provide the one-two-punch after a few bumps on the road.

The “Veteran” Acquisitions

Running back Brandon Bolden is a natural leader, he brings knowledge and accountability to a Raiders offense that is transitioning once again to a new system.

Ameer Abdullah has had great success as a pass catcher from the backfield. He will bring another versatile threat to a high-powered offense filled with elite pass catchers.

This training camp will determine if the Raiders backfield will need two veteran backs in the locker room or give one of their “young backs” a chance to take some of the workload.

Full back Jakob Johnson comes from New England to fill the spot that Alec Ingold left vacant during the offseason.

The Patriots have always carried a full back in their roster, and it seems as if McDaniels' is keeping that in Las Vegas.

The “Rookies”

The Raiders drafted a dynamic duo during the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia’s Zamir White and UCLA’s Brittain Brown.

Both running backs bring a good combination of power and speed to the team and will have the chance to demonstrate that early as rookies report to training camp on July 18, two days earlier than the veterans.

The Verdict

By McDaniel’s track record of running backs by committee, we can see all players making the roster, but this is a very talented group that does not require that many backs on the roster.

The Raiders find themselves having a good problem of having quality depth and versatility among the running backs.

We can see if the Raiders emphasize on releasing one or two backs by the end of camp and perhaps keeping one of them on the practice squad, making way for another position in need.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews