Raiders Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Las Vegas Raiders head coach will enter training camp with one of the top tight ends in the NFL.

The start of training camp is next Monday, and as we get close to the start, we will be previewing the Las Vegas Raiders positional groups.

It is well known of the success Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has had with star tight ends in his offense, players such as Rob Gronkowski and most recently Hunter Henry.

Up next, we’ll take a deeper look at the current Raiders tight ends.

The Returning Starters

The Raiders tight end features players such as the Pro-Bowl tight end Darren Waller as their number one guy.

In just a few years, Waller has emerged as one of the top tight ends in the league.

Foster Moreau enters his fourth-season in the Silver and Black thus far has done a great job coming in as a backup and holding it down when Waller was absent.

Nick Bowers, the second-year undrafted free agent, looks to compete for a spot in the roster once again. He made the 53-man roster last season and spent more of last year’s season on the practice squad.

The “Veteran” Acquisitions

The Raiders signed Jacob Hollister this offseason.

Hollister is a player whose career started with the Patriots back in 2017. He’s had successful stops along the way but now looks to add on to it in Las Vegas.

Jesper Horsted is another of those players who have a strong connection with the front office. Assistant GM Champ Kelly helped him sign with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

The “Rookie”

The lone rookie on the list is Cole Fotheringham from Utah. After a stellar career in college, he comes in as an undrafted free-agent, looking to make an impact with the team from day one.

The Verdict

McDaniels has had a track record of success with tight ends all throughout his coaching career and he’s done it with a few of them on the roster.

Since his days with the Patriots, McDaniels hasn’t carried many tight ends on the rosters, an average of three at best.

It will be good to keep an eye on whether the Raiders start to give the younger tight ends more reps over the veteran acquisitions or will they go ahead and stack up tight ends on the line of scrimmage.

