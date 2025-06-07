What are Raiders' LB Roberts' Goals in Year 10?
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts takes over in the middle of the defense for the Silver and Black.
Roberts is a veteran who has spent a decade in the NFL, entering his 10th season in the league in 2025. He has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, knowing what winning football looks like.
Roberts has big shoes to fill in Las Vegas, taking over for Robert Spillane, who left for a big payday in free agency. The Raiders are banking on his experience to help the defense stay afloat.
What are Roberts’ goals as a Raider in his 10th season in the league? He joined teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to discuss.
“My ultimate goal is to get back to the Super Bowl,” he said. “Whatever it takes. Even in free agency, that’s literally why I came to Vegas. I want to win a Super Bowl. The stats and individual goals, if you win, they come. I’ve always looked at it like that. Win. I’ve seen Dont’a Hightower make a Pro Bowl, and he had 72 tackles. But he won. He dominated games when it was time to dominate.
That’s no slight to Dont’a, but I’m just saying how if you win and not worry about the stats and make the people around you better, that’s why I don’t look at the stats side of it or the PFF bulls— and stuff like that. If we’re winning, and we’re dominating, and my defense is playing how it needs to play, and we reach our ultimate goal, that’s the best stat.”
While stats do not matter to Roberts, it should be worth noting that he has totaled 604 tackles, 54 for loss, 36 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, an interception, and 14.5 sacks.
Roberts has been a productive player over the course of his long career, and he wants to use his expertise to help a young, unproven defense get on the right track and compete in the AFC.
A veteran like Roberts helps alleviate the loss of a player like Spillane, who was the team’s engine for the last two seasons.
He wants to win a Super Bowl, and while the team may be a long way from achieving that, having the right mindset could be a good start.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Roberts and Crosby here.
