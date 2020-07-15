Jonathan Abram Picked as Potential First Time Pro Bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t end up having the season they thought they would last year after getting off to a 6-4 start but finishing at only 7-9. There were still plenty of positives to be taken away, such as the emergence of Darren Waller as a top tight end in the league and the wealth of production the team received from its 2019 draft class.

That rookie class accounted for the most rushing yards, scrimmage yards, scrimmage touchdowns, and sacks from last season. Getting production out of first-round picks Josh Jacobs and Clelin Ferrell was, of course, to be expected. Still, the Raiders got value production from middle-round picks like Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow, who led the team with ten sacks and was third on the side in receiving yards, respectively.

It wouldn’t strike as much hyperbole to say that at least one of those players could be a first-time pro bowler this year. According to a prediction made by NFL.com writer Marc Sessler, his forecast for what first-time pro-bowler will come from the Raiders looks at a player that was their third first-round pick but missed all but one game due to injury.

“Runner Josh Jacobs gave the offense identity on the ground while overachieving Maxx Crosby lifted the defense with ten sacks. Both loom as Pro Bowl fodder, but my pick is Abram,” said Sessler. “Lost in the season opener to a torn labrum and rotator cuff, the first-round safety shined during camp as an old-school, hard-hitting polestar in the secondary. Just a hunch, but I expect Abram to become a household name in short order for a Raiders team on the rise.”

Jonathan Abram certainly has plenty of motivation to make that prediction come true coming off of a season that ended far too soon for him. It speaks to his talent and potential that he would be picked ahead of his fellow draftmates who have already have a whole season under their belt. All that’s left now to is to get through camp healthy and go about making that prediction come true this season.

