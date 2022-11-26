AFC West Week 12 Preview: Inter-Conference Battles All Around

The battle of the AFC West was as thrilling as expected in Week 11.

The Las Vegas Raiders took the Denver Broncos to overtime and earned their second win of the season series, while Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 30-27 with a last-minute scoring drive.

This week, each AFC West team will be facing an NFC opponent.

Kansas City still leads the division with an 8-2 record. The Chargers have fallen to .500 and the Raiders and Broncos are tied at 3-7.

Here's what to look for from Denver, Los Angeles and Kansas City in Week 12:

Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Each of these teams has struggled this season, and things aren't looking up for either party.

Denver has won just one contest in its last seven games, while Carolina has won one in its last four.

The Broncos are still better than their record suggests, and if their defense makes its presence felt, they should win soundly, even on the road.

Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles has now lost three of its last four contests and will be looking to get back on track against an inferior Cardinals team.

Arizona took a brutal 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football and has now lost three of its last four as well.

The Chargers' passing offense should thrive on Sunday, as the Cardinals are near the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed per game.

Los Angeles Rams at Chiefs

Kansas City has a great opportunity to build on its success at home on Sunday when it hosts a Rams team that has suffered a four-game losing streak.

Los Angeles' defense has been around the middle of the pack so far this season, but that won't be good enough to stop the league's top offensive team.

