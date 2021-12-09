Raiders Re-Sign Both Kicker and Punter on the Same Night

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached agreements to re-sign kicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole to contract extensions.

Carlson’s contract extension is a four-year deal worth $18.4 million, including a $4-million signing bonus with $10.2-million guaranteed, making him the third-highest paid kicker in the league.

As Carlson enters his fourth season with the Silver and Black, he couldn’t have asked for a better team to give him an opportunity to showcase his talents and it has paid off, making him one of the more accurate and dependable kickers in the league.

Carlson has been more than what the Raiders have asked for. This season he has converted 27-of-30 field goal attempts (90 percent) and made 23-of- 25 extra point tries.

In 2020, he converted 33-of-35 field goal attempts (94 percent) and 45-of-47 extra point tries.

The Raiders also signed Cole to a four-year extension.

The 26-year-old punter is in his third NFL season, all with the Raiders, and is averaging a league-best 51.1 yards per punt.

Re-signing him was a no-brainer, as he has become one of the best if not the best punter in the NFL. Cole will be paid among the league’s top four punters, at nearly $3 million a year.

The Raiders seem to have the best kicker/punter combination in the league, and they will now have them both for another four years.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter