Raiders Cole Has Had A Cool Experience in the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole had a cool reaction on making the Pro Bowl for the very first time in his career.

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole signed a four-year contract extension early in December and now he receives the news that fans and peers have voted him to his first Pro Bowl selection.

As the Raiders were preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns last Saturday, Cole was told he was selected to this year’s Pro Bowl for the first time in his young career.

“I found out right before the game started. It was funny because you got to hear it, process it, and then just forget about it. Focus on the game, and then after the game, I kind of rethought about it. I kind of forgot about it completely during the game.

“I’m glad I was able to do that just because it is, it’s a lot. It’s a cool thing to hear but it was awesome to go out there and get the win and then be able to celebrate the win and be able to celebrate that as well.”

Cole’s journey to the NFL has been nothing short of an NFL dream. A four-year letterman at North Carolina State (2015-18). He finished his college career ranked second in program history in punting yards (9,288) and third in the program record book with a 42.2-yard punting average.

In 2019, Cole attended the Raiders rookie mini-camp to try out for the team, and it resulted in the Raiders finding a gem.

“Yeah it’s crazy, it’s definitely not something, five, however many, years ago, I would have thought I would be here. Especially having to come to rookie minicamp and come on a tryout basis,” Cole said.

The 26-year-old punter is having the best season of his career, he leads the NFL in punting with a league-best 50.6 yards per punt but it's the impact he has had on the field as a punter and place holder.

“It’s just a cool, cool journey. It’s a cool experience. And I’m so thankful for everybody that’s just helped me along the way, for the people in this organization for believing in me and sticking with me,” Cole added after the Raiders gave him a chance that paid off.

The Raiders will have the best punter in the league for the next four years and one less worry on this team.

