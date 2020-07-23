Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part IV:  Businessman

It’s been just under a decade since Mark Davis took ownership of the Raiders. Although very limited, we’ve had an opportunity to learn the type of owner Davis is in those years.

In this mini-series finale, we’ll look at how Mark Davis does business.

How Mark Davis Does Business

Take a moment and think about the most successful businessman or woman, you know. How do they function? What kind of strategies does he or she implement? Are they a long-term or short-term thinker?

It’s been an underlining theme in this mini-series so far.

As most people in business do, Davis uses those around him to his advantage. No, he puts people around him that Davis can use to his advantage.

Remember the story from ESPN’s Tim Kenow, where after a 30-23 preseason loss to the Cardinals in 2014, Davis slipped two corners of a piece of paper and told his general manager Reggie McKenzie, “This is what I need you to get me.”

Davis isn’t going to take time to figure out who the best corners are available to him. He doesn’t need to do that or, frankly, doesn’t know compared to his GM to know what’s good or bad for the team.

Because for Davis, his job is to pinpoint the weakness of his team. His job is to make sure the Raiders win games. How? Well, that’s actually for the GM and head coach to decide.

Earlier, I asked if the businessman or women your thinking of thinks long-term or short-term. If that person isn’t thinking long-term, they’re not successful: period.

As a business, you always have to think about the long-term goal, even if in the short term, the business struggles.

Just take a look at the most recent moves by Davis.

He first was the only owner to vote against setting up ads in the first eight rows of the stands. Then, as recent as this past Sunday, he told ESPN, “No one fan is important to me than another, no matter if they paid for a $75,000 PSL or a $500 PSL. They’re all Raider fans to me. My mindset today is no fans [should attend games].”

Why would Davis think of having no fans when he could implement social distancing at Allegiant Stadium?

He said it himself. Davis knows the money isn’t what drives the franchise. The fan base does. And for him, how much money you contribute. Every Raider fan is the same, and therefore, they all should get the equal opportunity to enjoy the same game and the same team we all grew to love.

If only limited Raider fans have the opportunity to support the franchise, he says no. If we’re speaking business, it is the complete opposite of what you do if you want to make money.

Because if we water it down, ultimately, Davis’s business strategy is this: Surround himself with people who are smarter than him and treat every fan the same. If he worries about the fan base and satisfying the fan base, the money will come.

