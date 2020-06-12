RaiderMaven
Henry Ruggs Could be Las Vegas Raiders Top Fantasy Option

Darin Alexander Baydoun

When you look back on the perceived top receiver on the then Oakland Raiders roster last year as compared to now, it’s a change not many fans would have expected to come so quickly. 

Last season there was arguably the best receiver of the best half-decade in Antonio Brown. He quickly found his way out of Oakland by complaining about his helmet, freezing his feet, and posting a video of a phone conversation he had with coach Jon Gruden. 

Things have changed.  The Raiders have moved to Las Vegas and Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden used three of their first four picks in the NFL Draft on wideouts.   Now there is Henry Ruggs III, a rookie who may not yet have the all-around skill set of Brown but does have game-changing speed and a prime opportunity to make his mark. 

It’s this opportunity that could see Ruggs become the Raiders top wide receiver in fantasy this season. With Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, and Nelson Agholor likely being the other main starters at the position (none of them finishing with any more than 651 yards last year). Ruggs could quickly become the other main target for Derek Carr along with tight end Darren Waller. This position comes with an upside. 

“We know what Ruggs brings to the table, elite-level speed,” said Sports Illustrated fantasy analyst Corey Parsons. “That’s going to fit in perfectly to the Las Vegas Raiders. Last year their number one past catcher was a tight end, so Ruggs gets the chance to come in and automatically develop into a wide receiver one. I think he can be a low-end WR 2 or WR 3 for fantasy, and he has Tyreek Hill type upside.” 

That is a lofty comparison to being sure considering the impact Hill has made for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Considering the lack of production from Raiders wide receivers last year and Rugg’s ability, the door is wide open for him to immediately step in and light up the Vegas strip for the Raiders this season. 

