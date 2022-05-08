Raiders to Hire Former Patriots Scout as their College Scouting Director

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly working on hiring former Patriot Scout Brandon Yeargan as their College Scouting Director.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expecting to hire former New England Patriots national scout Brandon Yeargan as their new college scouting director.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s-The MMQB, the Raiders are working towards a deal to bring Yeargan to Las Vegas and join newly appointed General Manager Dave Ziegler, and Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

“The Raiders are working towards hiring Patriots national scout Brandon Yeargan as their new college scouting director. He’ll replace Jim Abrams,” noted Breer on Twitter.

Raider Maven’s Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter has been able to confirm this.

Yeargan will replace Jim Abrams, whom then-Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock hired in 2019 from the Dallas Cowboys.

The move comes as Camren Williams was promoted to that same role in New England earlier this offseason, pushing Yeargan’s nine years with the franchise out the door.

Yeargan joined the Patriots in 2013 as a scouting assistant, before moving up to a national scouting role in 2019.

In his nine seasons with the Patriots, Yeargan was part of winning three Super Bowls and four AFC titles.

An outside linebacker who was awarded as a three-year Letterwinner and three-time Academic Honor Roll at the University of Davidson had previously spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina as a recruiter while also working with the offensive coaching staff.

This offseason, McDaniels had received Bill Belichick's blessing about taking any assistants from the Patriots' coaching staff, and along with Ziegler, they both have taken more than a few assistants.

Yeargan becomes yet another coach/executive to follow Ziegler and McDaniels to Las Vegas.

During the offseason, the Raiders hired a list of former New England coaches, scouts, and players.

On the coaching side, Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks), Jerry Schuplinski (senior offensive assistant), and Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator) have all come over to follow Mcdaniels to the Raiders.

Ziegler brought in current and former players on the players' side, such as cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc, defensive end Chandler Jones, running back Brandon Bolden, full back Jakob Johnson, and quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

The Raiders are hoping the moves can replicate the same success they had in New England and bring back that championship culture to Las Vegas.

