Raiders Bryan Edwards on Quarterback Derek Carr

Over the last week and a half, we've been hearing how rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards keeps making incredible catches during practice.

After entering his first training camp, Edwards is already being praised by coaches and other teammates.

Drafted in the third-round (81st overall) in this year's draft, Edwards is relying on his team to adjust to the NFL.

It is never easy to have a rookie relocate and adjust to his new team, better yet, do this and more during a pandemic.

"It's been crazy, I can't even put in words, getting moved to Vegas, getting settled, family, football, trying to balance it all," said Edwards who is getting help by the team and no matter what circumstances he faces he is locked in for football.

Edwards is in a position where every practice and every rep counts. Not having team workouts and preseason games, Edwards needs to take in as much as possible this training camp.

It sure has been a learning process for the young rookie. He's noticed a difference between his college and NFL practices is the level of focus players need to have every day, paying attention to every little detail.

His motto is, "One day at a time."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has praised Edwards and has spoken to the media on how much he values a big receiver—going to say that Edwards fits the mold of what he wants to do in the end zone and loves what he brings to the table.

"I want to stay on his good graces, keep getting touches, and I'm just going to keep doing my part to be a reliable target for him every single game," said Edwards on working to become a reliable target for Carr on offense.

Determined to work hard and stay focused, Edwards is only building confidence on the field and ready this season when his name is called.

As a young kid, he tried to model his game based on wide receivers like Julio Jones, Odell Beckahm Jr., Calvin Johnson, and neighborhood hero AJ Green, who he had a poster of in his room.

The Raiders were looking to add a playmaker at wide receiver, and they ended up getting more of what they asked for with the addition of Henry Ruggs III.

"I'm the bigger guy, big body receiver than catch deep balls and break tackles-- and he's the super speedy guy that can take the top off the defense and create plays, the screen game, things like that-- We complement each other well," said Edwards on having Ruggs as a compliment on offense.

Edwards' playmaking ability has turned heads during training camp and is preparing to do the same when he finally gets on the field on Sundays.

With one less thing to worry about outside of football, Edwards can genuinely focus on football and continue to build a relationship with his quarterback.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter