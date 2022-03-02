Raiders Support Trevor Project

The Las Vegas Raiders are matching Carl Nassib’s pledge to The Trevor Project in support of the organization’s aid in suicide prevention

Last summer during Pride Month, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced he would be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth (LGBTQ).

That very same day, Nassib took to his personal social media accounts and made NFL history to come out as the first openly gay player to come out while active on an NFL roster.

In support of Nassib’s decision to come out as gay and the LGBTQ community across America, the Raiders have announced the matching of Nassib’s donation of $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

“The Raiders are proud to match Carl’s generous donation to support The Trevor Project and the important work this organization is doing to serve the LGBTQ community,” Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle said. “Diversity, equality, and inclusion are core values of the Las Vegas Raiders, and we appreciate the effort that both Carl and The Trevor Project have put toward advancing these principles.”

The Raiders continue to lead by example, have taken their generous donations above their local communities, and are supporting financially to help to a greater crisis many young Americans are dealing with today.

Nassib’s one-minute video last summer opened the door for many athletes and fans of the sport to openly come out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

Receiving praise and support from many for his courage to come out as gay in a predominant macho-man community.

“What's up people? I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania," Nassib said in his coming-out statement. "I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary.

“But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate and I'm going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project. They're an incredible organization, they're the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America. And they're truly doing incredible things. And I'm very excited to be a part of it, help in any way that I can, and I'm really pumped to see what the future hold."

The Raiders' donation to The Trevor Project adds to the outpouring support for local and national organizations that are making a difference in their communities and changing the lives of many, or as for The Trevor Project, saving the lives of many across America.

