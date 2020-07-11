Chad Johnson Reveals Madden Rating to Raiders Henry Ruggs

Raider Nation and Madden fans around the world just got a glimpse of the new Madden 21 player ratings, and oh boy is there a surprise for all.

EA Sports began to release its first Madden 21 ratings, starting with the rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson would reveal the ratings as they spoke to several players.

Henry Ruggs III overall rating of 76 would tie for No.1 along with first-overall pick Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

While that may not surprise many people, Ruggs 98 speed rating would make him the fastest rookie player in Madden 21.

Johnson asked Ruggs what his speed, but he will also be and answered back with a “99” and revealed that his rating was a 98 score.

Not only will the Raiders rookie be the fastest rookie in this year’s version of Madden, he will be the second-fastest receiver in the game, behind Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill (99).

“Ok-- that’s just until I get to the field and show it,” said Ruggs after unveiling his speed rating.

His 98-speed rating was awarded after dazzling everyone at the NFL Scouting Combine. His 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash was the fastest among all trying out at the Combine.

A few more notable stats for Ruggs include a 97 acceleration rating, 87 agility, 83 catch rating, and 94 jumpings.

Ruggs speed rating has tied former Raider wide receiver Jacoby Ford, who earned a 98-speed rating and surpassing his 74 overall ratings back in Madden 12.

Raider Nation will be more excited to play Madden this year as Ruggs will indeed be something special in the game, and let’s hope that translates into the field as well.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter