Raider Coach Jon Gruden on Roster Maintenance Challenges

Henderson, Nev. -- COVID-19 has brought death and destruction across the face of the earth. It makes sports seem small, and it is, but it's impacts are still real, even in the NFL.

With no rookie mini-camps and limited workouts, Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are placed in a situation that because of roster limitations that all team's face in the NFL, they are going to have to cut players, that haven't even got a look.

For an expert developer of talent like Jon Gruden, that is frustrating. I would suspect even borderline infuriating. The Raiders rebuild stands predicated on young and talented players who enter the 2020 training camp at a significant disadvantage.

If this were last year, several players who played significant roles, possibly wouldn't have even made the roster. Alec Ingold is just one.

Coach Gruden discussed this, "The tough decision is do you keep your roster at a certain number. They don't want so many people in the building at the same time. So, we're wrestling with what to do. Obviously, if you release players to get down to 80 where you can keep the team practicing and around each other together, you have to release 10 players basically that you really haven't even had a chance to see in pads. [General Manager] Mike Mayock and I are discussing it daily and we're going to do what we think is best for our team."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter