RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Raider Coach Jon Gruden on Roster Maintenance Challenges

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- COVID-19 has brought death and destruction across the face of the earth. It makes sports seem small, and it is, but it's impacts are still real, even in the NFL.

With no rookie mini-camps and limited workouts, Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are placed in a situation that because of roster limitations that all team's face in the NFL, they are going to have to cut players, that haven't even got a look.

For an expert developer of talent like Jon Gruden, that is frustrating. I would suspect even borderline infuriating. The Raiders rebuild stands predicated on young and talented players who enter the 2020 training camp at a significant disadvantage.

If this were last year, several players who played significant roles, possibly wouldn't have even made the roster.  Alec Ingold is just one.  

Coach Gruden discussed this, "The tough decision is do you keep your roster at a certain number. They don't want so many people in the building at the same time. So, we're wrestling with what to do. Obviously, if you release players to get down to 80 where you can keep the team practicing and around each other together, you have to release 10 players basically that you really haven't even had a chance to see in pads. [General Manager] Mike Mayock and I are discussing it daily and we're going to do what we think is best for our team."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden on Marcus Mariota's Rehab

Jon Gruden understands that to win in today's NFL you have to have two good quarterbacks in case of injury. He discussed Marcus Mariota's rehab.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Veteran Tight End Jason Witten: A Leader the Raiders Needed

Veteran tight end Jason Witten joins the Raiders on a one-year contract. Witten brings much-needed experience and leadership to the tight end position.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Cornerback

As we take our look at the top five players at every position on the Raiders schedule in 2020, today we talks cornerbacks.

Jairo Alvarado

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Jon Gruden Given Raider Ride of a Lifetime

Nevada Ford Dealers gifted Jon Gruden with a Ford Silver and Black Mustang Shelby GT500. It is a Raider ride of a lifetime.

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1

NFLPA Approves COVID-19 Plans for all Teams

The NFLPA and the NFL have agreed on plans for handing COVID-19, allowing the season to move forward.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Fullback Alec Ingold gives advice to Las Vegas students

Fullback Alec Ingold gave advice to Las Vegas high school students about personal finance. This is one of many ways Ingold is giving back to his community.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

NFL Institutes New Reserve/COVID-19 List

The National Football League has instituted a new reserve/COVID-19 list as it continues to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode VIII

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Kickers, Punters

In our series previewing the top five opponents at every position that the Raiders will face in 2020, we look today at kickers and punters.

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders thinking ahead with Shift4 Payments partnership

The Raiders have signed a sponsorship agreement with Shift4 Payments, bringing contactless payment, "QR Pay" and SkyTab to Allegiant Stadium.

Hikaru Kudo