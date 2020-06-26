RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Raiders Mark Davis Gave Blessing to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Darin Alexander Baydoun

In this time of social unrest that we are currently in, where racism and social justice are at the forefront, and countless numbers of people have protested, America is having a discussion. The silent protests of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem have been revisited heavily for the very same causes. 

It’s that same kneeling that resulted in what many feels was Kaepernick effectively-being blackballed from the NFL. In recent weeks, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league have taken a different stance then they had previously, with Goodell even saying that he encourages teams to sign the former San Francisco 49ners quarterback. 

Along with this revelation, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, while speaking with Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, said that “since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing.” The timing adds up as the last year that Kaepernick was on an NFL team was 2016. While Kaepernick likely wouldn’t have been a starter with Derek Carr still on the team, the former Super Bowl starter is far more accomplished as a backup than any of EJ Manuel, A.J. McCarron and Mike Glennon, who were Carr’s backups the past three seasons. 

Coming at a time where the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that Kaepernick was on the team’s workout list, there could be enough momentum building for the QB to make his way back onto an NFL. At the very least, have a chance to compete for a role. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys Similar to Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden, Mark Davis, and Mike Mayock have the Las Vegas Raiders on the precipice of something great. Eerily similar to what Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders New Weapon Lynn Bowden

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves loaded with weapons all over the field. Lynn Bowden is one of the latest, and there is little he can't do.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

As we continue our tour looking at all of the Las Vegas 2020 opponents, we land today on the Denver Broncos.

Hikaru Kudo

Raider Cliff Branch's Hall of Fame Resume Speaks for Itself

Every year that passes and Raider Nation's Cliff Branch is not inducted into the Hall of Fame, is an indictment on the institution and not the player.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Got a Kick Out of AJ Cole

Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole wowed Jon Gruden at rookie camp last year and feels empathy for this year's rookies who didn't get one.

Tom LaMarre

by

raml75

Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Profile: WR Tyrell Williams

Veteran wide receiver (WR) Tyrell Williams's first season with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned.

Jairo Alvarado

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

As we take our pre-season tour looking ahead at all of the Las Vegas opponents in 2020, we land today in Los Angeles to look at the Chargers.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders’ Nick O’Leary Recovering from Heart Surgery

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Nick O’Leary in March. He was quickly put on the reserved list and now is recovering from heart surgery.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Darren Waller Will Hit the Jackpot For Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller will be a juggernaut in the NFL in 2020 for the Las Vegas Raider. It is positioning him for the Pro Bowl.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

2020 Preview: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

As we take our pre-season tour looking ahead at all of the Las Vegas opponents in 2020, we land today in Cleveland to look at the Browns.

Hikaru Kudo