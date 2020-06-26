Raiders Mark Davis Gave Blessing to Sign Colin Kaepernick

In this time of social unrest that we are currently in, where racism and social justice are at the forefront, and countless numbers of people have protested, America is having a discussion. The silent protests of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem have been revisited heavily for the very same causes.

It’s that same kneeling that resulted in what many feels was Kaepernick effectively-being blackballed from the NFL. In recent weeks, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league have taken a different stance then they had previously, with Goodell even saying that he encourages teams to sign the former San Francisco 49ners quarterback.

Along with this revelation, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, while speaking with Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, said that “since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing.” The timing adds up as the last year that Kaepernick was on an NFL team was 2016. While Kaepernick likely wouldn’t have been a starter with Derek Carr still on the team, the former Super Bowl starter is far more accomplished as a backup than any of EJ Manuel, A.J. McCarron and Mike Glennon, who were Carr’s backups the past three seasons.

Coming at a time where the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that Kaepernick was on the team’s workout list, there could be enough momentum building for the QB to make his way back onto an NFL. At the very least, have a chance to compete for a role.

