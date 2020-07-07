Raiders Damon Arnette Already Showing Promise in the Desert

Damon Arnette, the Las Vegas Raiders' second first-round selection (19th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft, works on silencing his critics.

After drafting Arnette first-round, not only did it surprise a lot of people, but it also opened the door for criticism. Many were calling the Raiders' pick the biggest regret this offseason. Some questioned Arnette's selection as too high in the draft, and have the Raiders tried to move out and draft him outside the first round.

Earlier this year, Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner named Arnette as one of his least-favorite picks in this year's draft and went on to say, "Arnette does not in any way, shape or form fit the normal profile for a first-round cornerback. He's slow (4.56-second 40-yard time) and old (turns 24 in September) with below-average ball production (22 picks plus pass-breakups in three years as a starter) and poor length (30-inch arms). That would be a lot of strikes for a guy even if his play was elite, but Arnette earned only a 74.9 coverage grade for Ohio State last season. He was the 11th-best cornerback available on our board at the time he was picked."

There's a reason why Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden brought Mike Mayock into the front office. Mayock has done a great job as a general manager; he has a great sense of knowledge about evaluating players for many years for the NFL Network. Mayock has brought in acquisitions through free-agency to help the Raiders fill in gaps across the depth-chart.

Gruden and Mayock are bringing in guys that fit their system on and off the field.

Entering this year's draft, they knew they needed help at wide receiver, which they drafted Henry Ruggs III with their 12th-overall pick and needed much help at the corner position.

The Raiders' next selection in the draft following the 19th-pick was going to be in the third-round (80th overall); at that point, there was a risk of losing Arnette. It wasn't a risk; it was a certainty. While there weren't many highly rated corners available in this year's draft, the Raiders seemed poised to select Arnette in the first-round.

Sources have told SI's Raider Maven, Arnette has been doing an outstanding job. The coaches are impressed by his work ethic. A lot of people are going to be surprised when they see him play. He carries a chip on his shoulder and is on a mission to prove doubters wrong.

Hall of Fame receiver Chris Carter said, "He's got good speed, he's got better game speed, than he showed at the combine. At the combine he was dealing with a couple things, he had a hamstring and back issue. I believe that he runs a lot faster than the combine time."

Everyone spoke about Arnette's teammate Jeff Okudah leading the way for the Buckeyes defense.

According to PFF, Arnette had the lowest passer rating allowed in single coverage in this year's draft class.

"Ohio State plays a lot of bump and run-- they went through a couple different systems, so he plays bump, and he plays zone and plays off. That versatility will allow him as a defensive back to be able to a lot of teams covet that skill," added Carter.

Watching his college highlights, he played with a lot of toughness. He shed blockers well and assisted in run-support.

Arnette has the size and strength to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage and disrupt their routes. He is a great tackler, has great hands, and doesn't give up on plays.

He was challenged quite enough last year as a senior. He played with a cast on his right wrist for the majority of the previous season.

Arnette's versatility as a defensive back is precisely what the Raiders needed. Across the league, people are starting to see what Gruden and Mayock had in plan when they drafted Arnette with the 19th-overall pick.

