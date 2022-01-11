Daniel Carlson Never Missed A Field Goal At Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson closed out the regular season with a remarkable game-winning field goal.

Carlson’s fifth and final field goal of the night capped off an extraordinary season in which he finished perfect at Allegiant Stadium.

“Oh, I'm pretty even-keeled. I think personality-wise, that’s kind of me. The experience has helped, for sure, just getting more and more of these.

But for me, it's just doing the same thing whether I'm in practice or any other kick in that game was just as important,” said Carlson.

The Raiders closer went a perfect 19-for-19 at home.

Converting four field goals inside 20 to 29 yards, seven within 30 to 39 yards, four from 40 to 49 yards, and a stunning four-for-four from 50 yards or more.

“It's definitely something I've tried to get a little more used to. That's what makes it so fun. Especially as a kicker, not that our job gets boring but the butterflies, the adrenaline, those big kicks, that's what makes it exciting. So, I'm just really blessed to be able to play the position I play and play for this team,” Carlson added.

Although he made all field goal attempts, he did miss two extra-point attempts at home.

What a season it has been for Carlson, who had a career-best 23-straight field goal since week 10 and set a new franchise record of 40 made field goals in a season.

There were only two other players in the top ten in field goals made to go perfect at home were Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Chargers Dustin Hopkins.

The future and stability in Las Vegas looks bright for the next four years with Carlson’s reliable boot.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter