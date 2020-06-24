Darren Waller Thinks Raiders Have Top-Five Offense

Darren Waller exploded out of obscurity last year to become the Las Vegas Raiders leading receiver and one of the top playmaking tight ends in the league. After an offseason where the Raiders put effort into beefing up a receiving core that lacked production last season, he thinks the Raiders can take a big jump as an offense this upcoming season.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio, Waller said "if you look at things across the board, starting with the offensive line and the quarterback, with improvement at the receiver positions and the tight ends trying to be consistent, I think our offense has a chance to do a lot of great things and put up a lot of great numbers. The big thing for us is finishing in the red zone this year. I know that we're doing everything in our power to improve upon that. I don't feel like having a top-five offense is out of the picture."

The comments by Waller about the Raiders' struggles in the red zone were well-documented last season. The Raiders finished 11th overall in yards per game (363.7). Well supported by a ground game led by rookie sensation Josh Jacobs (115 yards per game on the ground), the Raiders only finished 22nd in red-zone percentage, which played a significant role in the Raiders having a lackluster scoring average of 19.6 points per game, which ranked 24th in the league.

General Manager Mike Mayock knew he had to improve heading into the offseason. That is why the Raiders prioritized the receiver position in the draft, taking explosive Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall pick and later drafting runner/receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. out of Kentucky South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards. The three combined with Waller and Jacobs should give quarterback Derek Carr as full of a complement of weapons as he's had in his entire career.

"We have so much talent," Waller said. "We have guys who are buying in. We have a balanced system. I have high expectations, and I think everyone on the offense would say the same thing."

