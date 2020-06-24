Darren Waller Will Hit the Jackpot For Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller deserves all of the world's respect for picking himself up after a tumultuous time with the Baltimore Ravens. He is now on the precipice of a rise that could see him wearing the legendary Raiders helmet in Allegiant Stadium in his home stadium on January 31, 2021, at the NFL Pro Bowl.

While the Raiders offense struggled in 2019, it wasn't because of a straightforward issue. The injuries snake bit the franchise, and no one could have seen the Antonio Brown meltdown. But the Raiders are back.

Opponents draped over Waller at all times. Despite that, he still garnered 90 catches for 1,145 yards. That was with a wide-receiver corps that had been decimated by injury.

Stopping Waller and loading the box to try to limit running back Josh Jacobs and get pressure on quarterback Derek Carr made life difficult for the Silver and Black last season. That was opponents' game plan.

In 2020 the discussion will not be about if the Raiders move the ball, it will make everyone happy with only one ball to distribute. Waller might see his numbers go down, but that doesn't mean he had a bad season.

General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden have added weapons all over the field and several players are back healthy. That sets up the Raiders to be a juggernaut in the AFC West, the same division in which the current Super Bowl champions reside.

I predict that when 2020 comes to a close, Waller will be recognized as one of the elite tight ends in the NFL. The only thing I see standing in the way of Waller and playing in the NFL Pro Bowl? If the Silver and Black are playing in Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

