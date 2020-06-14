Two Las Vegas Raiders Nominated for Prestigious Awards

The committee of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) has released the nominees for their off-the-field awards.

As the season ends each year, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) vote for several off-field awards given to players, coaches, club officials and members of the media associated with the NFL.

This year two members of the Las Vegas Raiders were named in tight end Darren Waller and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

Darren Waller was nominated for the George Halas Award, which is given to an individual who has overcome the most adversity to succeed.

Wallers's career may have started on the wrong foot, after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Waller was facing fines and suspensions for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

After missing the entire 2017 season on the Reserve/Suspended List, he was signed back to the practice squad in September of 2018. A day later, Waller had a change of heart and decided to join the Oakland Raiders practice squad.

His journey with drug addiction and rehab led him to get a new start on his career. By November of 2018, the Raiders had signed him for an active roster spot.

In 2019, Waller's coming out party with the Raiders included 90 receptions for 1,145 receiving yards and 3 TD, becoming one of the league's top tight ends.

His work and production have earned him some recognition across the league as many felt he got snubbed for Comeback Player of The Year.

This year's George Halas award nominees also include Ravens tight end Coach Bobby Engram, retired Cowboys center Travis Frederick, defensive linemen of the Minnesota Vikings Everson Griffen, and tackle Russell Okung of the Los Angeles Chargers.

There have been two previous Raiders who have won the George Halas Award, Ted Hendricks in 1984 and Larry Brown in 1996.

Rod Marinelli got nominated for PFWA's Paul "Dr.Z" Zimmerman Award given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.

Two recipients will have the honor to receive the award in 2020, landing a higher chance for coach Marinelli to receive the award.

Coach Rod Marinelli is entering his 25th season as an NFL coach and his first as the defensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders reuniting with head coach Jon Gruden.

Marinelli's tenure with Gruden in Tampa Bay capped off with a Super Bowl (XXXVII) win against the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

Before he arrived in Las Vegas, Marinelli worked with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears as an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach improving their defensive stats every year.

The rest of the nominees for this year's Dr.Z award includes Bill Arnsparger, Romeo Crennel, Dick Hoak, Bobb McKittrick, Floyd Peter, Buddy Ryan, and Bobby Turner.

The 2020 Off-Field Awards balloting is underway, and the award winners will be announced on June 22 after the PFWA votes.

