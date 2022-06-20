Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams hosted his annual youth football camp at his new NFL home of Las Vegas.

Adams, who usually hosts football camps in his hometown of Palo Alto, California, decided to bring his annual youth football camp to the Southern Nevada communities.

"It's amazing coming out here and seeing all these kids and seeing how many signed up," said Adams. "Just how many people are committed and support me already in this community, I feel like it's my obligation to pour back into this community the same way I do where I'm from."

The camp was held at Spring Valley High School's football field, a prominent local high school in the Las Vegas community.

Along with the staff of FlexWork Sports Management, the camp provided over 600 children with an opportunity to participate in lectures, fundamental skill training and get on the field with Adams playing as their quarterback.

“I just feel it’s important for me to be able to connect, let the community that’s going to be supporting me know that I got their back too,” said Adams.

On an overcast Saturday morning, Adams hit the field with all the kids in attendance.

“It means a lot, out here just trying to have fun with these kids coming around, running around a little bit, we got a little overcast, so that's good too, get away from some 100 degree weather,” said Adams. “Compete and have fun, it’s not going to be too serious, it’ll be something just to run around, you know exercise.”

It was a day to have fun, enjoy the weather, run around, get some exercise and get loose.

Adams, who was traded to the Raiders back in March, is making strides in connecting with his new community and local high school coaches see the impact he is having on the children in just a short amount of time since his move to Las Vegas.

"I think it means the world to them and it's going to show a whole lot to our community and be a big asset to it," said Marcus Teal, Spring Valley High School head football coach.

The Raiders have made a significant impact on the Southern Nevada and Las Vegas communities since their arrival, taking part in appreciating members in the community and helping the youth with camps.

