Frustration is Getting to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves on a three-game losing streak and frustration is getting the worst out of them.

No one in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seemed to be happy after Sunday’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman is one to admit it.

“Nobody likes losing and I feel like those three losses are critical, especially with us,” Perryman said. “We need to put it together, like we shot ourselves in the foot a lot today.”

The Raiders defense may have been in contention for most of the game, but got off the brakes in the fourth quarter and allowed 19 points.

“We didn’t play well enough and you got to finish. You gotta play the four quarters, not three. Like I said, we just shot ourselves on the foot,” Perryman added.

The Raiders have had no discipline on penalties. In crucial times, penalties have kept the defense from getting off the field.

“Penalties are penalties, whether you like it or not, whether it was a good call or not, there's still laundry on the field,” Perryman said. “So I'll keep using that term, we shot ourselves in the foot.”

Players are shying away from technique, whether they are trying to do their job, mistakes are occurring, and it’s frustrating a lot of players.

The team needs discipline, players need to continue to do their jobs and not allow frustration get the worst out of them, especially in key plays that prohibit them from scoring or prevent opposing teams from scoring.

The Raiders have a short week to work on these problems, and they need to, if they plan on turning this season around.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter