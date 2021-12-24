Pro Bowl Came In As A Surprise to Raiders Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman was surprised by his coaches on making the Pro Bowl for the very first time in his career.

The Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman has earned his first Pro Bowl of his career.

It came as a surprise to Perryman, as he was at home watching television when most of his coaches FaceTime him to receive the news.

“They were all in the camera and was like ‘I just wanted to call and let you hear from us first that you made the Pro Bowl,’” said Perryman. “My eyes opened up and I was like, ‘Oh.’ I didn’t say what I wanted to say. I was like ‘Oh’ I don't know, it still hasn’t hit me, yet, but it's a good feeling though.”

The inside linebacker was acquired by the Raiders via trade with the Carolina Panthers prior to the season because of an injury to linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

And what a season he’s having with the Raiders, who leads the team in tackles with 133.

Prior to Carolina, Perryman played for the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played six seasons with the Chargers before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers.

“I've been in the league seven years, my first time ever being selected, even in the ballot…It's something that I feel great about, it’s just an honor,” Perryman said.

“Not that many people get that selection, no matter how many votes you have, no matter who you are, but right now, it means a lot,” Perryman added.

He was the most fan-voted player among AFC inside linebackers with 113,733 votes.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6, with Perryman playing at his home stadium, Allegiant Stadium.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter