Derek Carr's Play On the Field Speaks for Itself

No matter what Derek Carr does, his ill-informed critics' delusional pre-occupation with him look ignorant as he continues to lead at a high level.

Cleveland’s weather was nasty and unpredictable.

It was forecast to have rain, snow, and winds between 30-to-40 miles per hour, and with all that being said, critics had the Raiders losing in the cold.

But with everything the Browns and Mother Nature threw at the Raiders, they prevailed and picked up a gritty win over the Browns.

Most of the criticism of not winning a game in the cold has fallen on Raiders starting quarterback Carr.

Carr has been criticized by nearly everyone, including his ex-coach Jack Del Rio.

“But the fact remains he hasn’t played well in cold weather,” said Del Rio and would add to say that Carr doesn’t like to play in cold-weather games.

Once again, Carr had another chance at silencing his critics, including his ex-coach.

The weather played a huge factor in the game, and the results of that would need Carr to be the field general, control the game, and set the Raiders to the best opportunities to win the game.

Carr completed 15 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also had 41 yards rushing, and fumbled by the goal line, but the ball was recovered by Devontae Booker, which led to a receiving touchdown by Hunter Renfrow in the fourth quarter that helped seal the game.

“You thought when you were going one direction, you were with the wind, and then maybe you were against the wind, but the wind was against everybody, Cleveland, and Las Vegas,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said.

Much needed support and confidence on winning every game is Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who texted Carr that nobody cares, and find a way to win, whatever it takes.

“So we found a way to win when you are able to do it the way we did it, everyone has to deal with the conditions, but a team from Las Vegas, the desert, you know a team that comes from the West Coast came out here to the cold weather, terrible weather, all that and get a win, that’s a good feeling, especially on the road,” Carr said on the win over the Browns.

The Raiders have the right players to go out there on the field every week regardless of the weather conditions and give out whatever it takes to pick up a win, especially on the road.

A road win against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago and now a road win in the cold only helps the Raiders build confidence that they can win against anyone, anywhere.

