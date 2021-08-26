Derek Carr Confident in 2021 Raiders

The older one gets, the easier it is to understand Jon Gruden's decision to sit out starters during the preseason.

The prevention of injuries is far more important than earning a few extra reps, and the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr will tell you why he understands the coach's decision.

"One of my earliest football memories honestly was when Michael Vick broke his ankle," Carr said. Whether it was a Madden curse or not, Vick would miss most of the 2003-04 NFL season.

As a veteran starter, Carr clearly understands why the coaches don't want certain players on the field during preseason.

"As you get older you realize how long the season really is, you realize how much football there is still left to be played and we only have one bye week with an extra game," Carr said.

Nonetheless, the rookies and newcomers need as many reps as possible.

It is harder for the younger players, whose emotions are running high, to get on the field and make plays right away.

While the preseason might help the young players develop, having an entire training camp where players can come in has also helped the players learn the game.

"I think that the way that we do things here, really helps these guys come along faster, but there have been moments and I won't say who, but I see someone coming in 15 minutes before practice and I'm like look, when you walk in like that, I've already beat you. I've been here two hours studying, grinding and watching you on tape," Carr added on how he pushes his younger teammates to prepare.

That culture spreads all across the locker room. The veterans start to notice the younger players come in with a professional routine and translating the advice onto the field.

"I've seen that growth in them and I've seen them play. You know, not at the highest level but they're playing at a high level for a young class," Carr said.

One player that has made a name for himself during the preseason is cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Hobbs has already made some splash moves on defense, but Carr is most impressed about the resilience of how he responds after being embarrassed on a bad play.

"If he gives up a play in the game, how does he respond and that guy among a lot of guys I've been around does not lose confidence, and that's hard to do in this league at DB (defensive back), but if you can get to that point where it doesn't matter what happens, this is what I do and this is how I work. It's a real freeing feeling and you can play better," Carr added. "I've seen that in him and that's the most impressive thing to me."

It clearly shows the importance for the younger players to have an entire training camp and preseason games, something that the 2020 draft class did not have due to COVID-19 protocols.

