Raiders’ TE Bringing Out the Best of Rookie LB

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie linebacker Divine Deablo is soaking up all the knowledge of going against one of the best tight ends in the league during practice.

Deablo, who was able to see more playing time last week against the Washington Football Team, will now have a tougher matchup on Sunday, as he and the Raiders go against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead.

“Personally, I have a lot of confidence. I study him all the time. I just gotta do a good job of just staying even, staying underneath him, and matching his hips, but yeah, I feel confident in my ability,” Deablo said of having to defend the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

While lining up against Kelce is a challenge for a lot of defenders, Deablo has the opportunity to prepare for a matchup like that every day in practice.

Deablo lines up and covers Darren Waller during practice, another Pro Bowl tight end.

Learning to cover Waller has brought the best out of the rookie linebacker.

“It has helped me a lot, actually, because he's probably the fastest tight end in the league, in my opinion. But just working against him every day definitely has brought my game to another level,” Deablo added.

Practicing against Waller has helped him prepare and have the confidence of going out on gameday and covering any player lining up against him.

