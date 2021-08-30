Divine Deablo on Transition to Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders Divine Deablo is making the transition from safety which he played at Virginia Tech to linebacker for the Silver and Black.

Injuries have forced the Las Vegas Raiders to convert yet another hybrid safety to linebacker.

The third-round selection of this year's NFL Draft, safety Divine Deablo is the latest player converted to linebacker this offseason.

The Silver and Black are facing injuries before the start of the season, mainly at the linebacker group.

After missing a few practices in training camp, Deablo returned to practice last week to start converting positions.

"There is definitely an opportunity there. We got a lot of ground to cover, I certainly think I got to gain the coach's trust, and I just got to do my job at the end of the day," said Deablo.

He has felt very comfortable converting to linebacker as he played hybrid safety at Virginia Tech his final year in college.

"Did make it easier to transition to linebacker playing in a box a lot more at Virginia Tech, because I got a feel for the lineman, how they move when they pull, what gap I need to fit in so when I got here, it wasn't necessarily hard," said Deablo.

Deablo isn't doing this alone; second-year player Tanner Muse is also converting from safety to linebacker this year.

After missing his entire rookie season with an injury, he returned to the team to fully convert to linebacker.

"Tanner Muse is an awesome man. I go to him whenever I have questions and he's always open to let me know. I actually live in the same neighborhood as him now because he helped me out with everything, where to actually buy a car, where to actually live," added Deablo. "As far as on the field, whenever I have a question I just go to him and he's always helping me."

The Raiders are ravaged with injuries at linebacker. Fortunately, the previous two draft classes have added players who played multiple positions in college.

Adding that versatility has paid off thus far regarding depth at that position, but the Raiders coaching staff are hoping the conversions pay off on the field come playing time.

