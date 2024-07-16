Early Part of Raiders GM Tom Telesco's Tenure Will be Judged by the Success of DT Christian Wilkins
The Las Vegas Raiders hired General Manager Tom Telesco to help repair a flawed roster. Telesco has a history of building competitive rosters during his previous stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Telesco served in numerous positions with both teams, spending 15 years in various positions with the Indianapolis Colts during arguably the most successful period of the franchise’s history.
Telesco joined the Colts in 1998. The Colts drafted Peyton Manning in 1998. While Telesco was not the driving force behind the Colts selecting Manning, he was a part of the Colts’ scouting and player personnel departments for Manning’s entire time with the Colts. During this time, he undoubtedly gained valuable experience as the Colts gradually built one of the best rosters in the National Football League.
Telesco would take the next step in his career a few seasons after Manning’s departure. Telesco would join the Chargers in 2013 as the team’s general manager. The culmination of the right timing for the Chargers and Telesco’s experience landed him the job. Over the next decade, Telesco would help gradually build another solid roster. This time, he did so as the one in charge. While the Chargers were not as successful as those historical Colts teams, they were undoubtedly formidable during most of Telesco’s time there.
As Telesco begins his tenure with the Raiders, he brings countless experiences as wisdom from his previous positions around the league. Those experiences led to Telesco making multiple swift roster moves as soon as he was allowed. From releasing linemen Jerry Tillery and DJ Fluker — two players Telesco himself drafted in the first round while with the Chargers — to resigning Andre James and Ameer Abdullah, Telesco made moves with the precision that only comes with decades of experience.
However, undoubtedly, his most significant move of this offseason and likely of his first few seasons with the team was signing former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Telesco signed Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal with $84.75 million guaranteed. While it was likely a move that will work out for the Raiders, Telesco’s success as the Raiders' general manager will be judged mainly by the success of the Wilkins signing. Luckily, Telesco and the Raiders are betting on one of the best defensive tackles in the league to continue playing the way he has been. It looks like a bet that will be worth it for Telesco and the Raiders.
