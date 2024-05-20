Former Pro-Bowl QB Jeff Garcia Praises Raiders' Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce constantly applauds his All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby's work ethic.
Pierce has said he wishes all his players had Crosby's mentality, and after an offseason of 30-plus Raiders following Crosby into the facility, it's clear that his work ethic is becoming contagious.
Former Pro-Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia believes that needs to be the case for the Raiders to be competitive next season.
"You gotta love the defensive lineman ... Crosby," Garcia recently told Vegas Sports Today. "I love his fire, his energy, his nastiness, how he just gets after it every single play. Relentlessness.
"And if the rest of the team can carry on that sort of personality and that attitude, they're going to be in a lot of football games. As we know, every weekend, games come down to a field goal, less than that. The Raiders are capable of being in every game; now, can they just finish it off and pull out the victories?"
Garcia, who was named to four Pro Bowls throughout his 11-year NFL career (three in his first four seasons), knows the Raider Way well, having grown up in California and having spent the first five years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. He was even an Oakland Raider for a summer before the club released him ahead of the 2009 season. It's safe to say Garcia's credibility when it comes to what makes the Raiders who they are is quite valid.
Coach Pierce discussed his first impression of Crosby when he joined the three-time Pro Bowler's podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," back in February.
“If we don’t match his effort and his energy, we’re screwed,” Pierce said. “I’m not going to slow him down. He knows that. I’m not going to slow him down. You need to catch up with this dude. I’m trying to catch up with him. First thing I said was, 'My job is to match your deal.’ He knows even before all of this took place. That’s what we were talking about on the sideline for a whole two years.”
