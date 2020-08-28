SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Foster Moreau Takes Time to Reflect, Look Forward

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Second-year tight end Foster Moreau got the chance to go over several different subjects as the Raiders continue through training camp.

The first question centered on the progress of the offense so far through the camp, which Foster stated has “gone really well.”

“Considering how much time we lost in the spring and the summer, I think we’ve really made great jumps.”

“Especially at the rookie-level, I think we’ve done an exceptional job. Being able to get everyone acclimated to the speed of which we expect guys to learn [has been good].”

“It’s kind of a difficult offense to wrap your head around. There’s a lot of verbiages but I think guys have done a really good job of picking up on things and we’re flying around the field.”

Moreau was also asked about what lessons he had learned from his rookie year that he’s taken into this year’s camp and what he would take into this year as a whole.

Moreau started out by saying that in his rookie year he had “developed a really good routine every day that I learned to follow.”

“[It] did a great job in understanding where I needed to allocate my time during the week so I could be successful on Sundays. I’ve kind of carried that thing over and added some new things into it.”

“You learn how to watch to film better. You learn to recover efficiently. You know exactly what you want to do during the week and I think that’s invaluable as a player in knowing where to put your time.”

It certainly seems like Moreau is much more prepared to make an impact this season. Coming off a quiet but efficient rookie season, Moreau has the chance to surprise and help elevate the Raiders tight end core to be one of the league’s best alongside Darren Waller and Jason Witten. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Foster Moreau is “feeling great” about his injury recovery

Tight End Foster Moreau is recovering well from his season-ending injury. Moreau can continue to make an impact as a tight end this year.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs Pivotal Rookie in NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs recognized as one of the most pivotal rookies in all of the National Football League.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Tight End Foster Moreau: “I Developed a Good Routine”

During his rookie season, tight end Foster Moreau developed a solid routine for his foundation. He says it was the most valuable lesson from his rookie season.

Hikaru Kudo

Accolades Adding Up For 2020 Las Vegas Raiders

Proof of the job Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have done for the Silver and Black mounts as more accolades come in for 2020 season.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders Running Backs:Pressure, Pressure, Pressure

The Las Vegas Raiders running backs are working on applying more pressure on the field this season to help with their play and the overall offense.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Mike Mayock Delivers Nail in Derek Carr's Critics Theories

General Manager Mike Mayock of the Las Vegas Raiders delivers the final blow in the coffin for Derek Carr's critic's quarterback controversy.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Nelson Agholor, a Big Catch for the Las Vegas Raiders

With Tyrell Williams suffering another major injury, Nelson Agholor becomes and even bigger catch for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom LaMarre

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Inspecting the Las Vegas Raiders QB situation in 2020

As the Las Vegas Raiders embark on the 2020 campaign, they are receiving some special attention for one of the top quarterback tandems in the NFL.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Impressive as Madden 21 Released

As the legendary Madden game is released, take a look at the respect shown to your Las Vegas Raiders in version 21.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders added defensive line depth by signing free agent defensive end Chris Smith.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK