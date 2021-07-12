Raider Royalty Fred Biletnikoff On His Legacy

A lot of people across the league say the NFL humbles you.

Even the great Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff felt humbled playing alongside the many greats that don the Silver and Black.

Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff joined Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter on the radio, co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

"You know what I just appreciated to be able to do in my years playing with the Raiders, and that was just being prepared, wanting to go out there and win and compete," said Biletnikoff.

Being on the field with the guys made him improve his game. For Biletnikoff, knowing that his actions on and off the field affected the rest of the team had a significant impact on him.

"Knowing that I was playing with a few other guys, what you did always affected those guys too. So I always wanted to be the guy that never made the mistake, that was always going to be able to come up with some type of play to help the team and that's how I played football. It was a great period of time for me. I played with a lot of great players, and my contribution was able to help the team. That's what I'm most happy with," said Biletnikoff.

Biletnikoff's hard work and humbleness led him to play 14 seasons in the NFL, all with the Raiders.

His career tallied 589 receptions for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns. He would be selected to six Pro-Bowls, and two First-Team All-Pro, including one championship ring in Super Bowl XI, where he was named Super Bowl MVP.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter