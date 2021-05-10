The Greatest NFL Draft of All-Time

The Talk of Fame Network researched the greatest players selected at each of the first 259 draft slots

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence became the 86th player selected first overall in an NFL draft this month.

Only 13 of those selections went on to have Hall of Fame careers. So who was the best of the best – the greatest first overall pick ever? Terry Bradshaw with his four Super Bowl rings? Troy Aikman with his three rings? Bruce Smith with his NFL-record 200 career sacks? Earl Campbell with his three NFL rushing titles?

It’s none of the above. It’s the only player in NFL history to win five NFL MVP awards. It’s a player who went to a record 14 Pro Bowls. It’s Peyton Manning, who will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this summer.

The Talk of Fame Network has researched the 86 drafts in NFL history to determine the best player chosen in each of the 259 draft slots – mirroring the 259 selections of the 2021 draft. What we found is that there are gems to be found in just about every slot of every round of every draft -- and the best scouting departments find them.

These choices are all selective. Some of the picks were obvious, such as 82 (Joe Montana in 1979) and 199 (Tom Brady in 2000). But some were hyper-competitive, such as the fourth overall pick with Otto Graham, Joe Greene, John Hannah, Jonathan Ogden, Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, and LaDainian Tomlinson among the considerations.

Here’s what we found:

--Players selected as early as 1942 and as late as 2018 earned spots in this all-time draft.--Pro Bowl players were found in 243 of the 259 draft slots. The lowest Pro Bowler was drafted with the 259th pick.

--Hall of Fame players were found in 101 of the draft slots. The lowest Hall of Famer was drafted with the 232nd pick.

--All-decade players were found in 96 of the draft slots. The lowest all-decade performer was drafted with the 238th pick.

--The Green Bay Packers led with way with 20 of the draft selections, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers with 18.

So here it is – the all-time NFL draft identifying the best player selected in each of the first 259 slots in the 86-year history of the draft:

1. Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis, 1998. (17 seasons, 266 games) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. NFL-record 5 MVP awards. NFL record-tying 14 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 2005 NFL Man of the Year. NFL single-season records of 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.

2. Lawrence Taylor, OLB, NY Giants, 1981. (13, 184) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 1986 NFL MVP. 10 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 1986 NFL sack champion. 132 ½ career sacks.

3. Dick Butkus, MLB, Chicago, 1965. (9, 119) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 2-time All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 49 career takeaways.

4. Joe Greene, DT, Pittsburgh, 1969. (13, 181) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 13 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. 1979 NFL Man of the Year. 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 78 career sacks.

5. Deion Sanders, CB, Atlanta, 1989. (14, 188) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 1998 NFL punt-return champion. 19 career TDs on returns, 2nd all-time. 53 career interceptions.

6. Jim Brown, FB, Cleveland, 1957. (9, 118) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 3-time NFL MVP. 1 championship ring. 8-time NFL rushing champion. NFL-record 104.3 rushing yards per game in his career, the only NFL back over 100 yards.

7. Adrian Peterson, HB, Minnesota, 2007. (14, 180) All-decade. 2012 NFL MVP. 9 Pro Bowls. 3-time NFL rushing champion. 14,820 career rushing yards, fifth all-time.

8. Ronnie Lott, CB, SF 49ers, 1981. (14, 192) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 2-time All-decade. 10 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. 2-time NFL interception champion. 63 career interceptions, eighth all-time.

9. Lance Alworth, WR, San Diego, 1962. (11, 136) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. 3-time AFL receiving champion.

10. Rod Woodson, CB, Pittsburgh, 1987. (17, 238) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 11 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1993 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 2-time NFL interception champion. 1989 NFL kickoff return champion. 71 career interceptions, 3rd all time.

11. Paul Warfield, WR, Cleveland, 1964. (13, 157) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 3 championship rings. One of only six players to average better than 20 yards per career catch (20.1). Led NFL in TD catches with 12 in 1968 (Cleveland) and 11 in 1971 (Miami).

12. Herb Adderley, CB, Green Bay, 1961. (12, 164) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 50th-anniversary team. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 6 championship rings. 48 career interceptions.

13. Tony Gonzalez, TE, Kansas City, 1997. (17, 270) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 14 Pro Bowls. 2004 NFL receiving champion. NFL tight-end position records 1,352 career catches for 15,127 yards.

14. Gino Marchetti, DE, Baltimore Colts, 1952. (14, 161) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 10 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings.

15. Alan Page, DT, Minnesota, 1967. (15, 218). Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 1971 NFL MVP. 9 Pro Bowls. 1971 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 148½ sacks, 8th all time.

16. Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco, 1985. (20, 303) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 2-time all-decade. 13 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. 1989 Super Bowl MVP. 2-time NFL receiving champion. NFL’s all-time leading receiver with 1,549 catches for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns.

17. Emmitt Smith, HB, Dallas, 1990. (15, 226) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 1993 NFL MVP. 8 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards.

18. Paul Krause, S, Washington, 1964. (16, 226) Hall of Fame. 8 Pro Bowls. 1964 NFL interception champion. NFL’s all-time interception leader with 81.

19. John Mackey, TE, Baltimore Colts, 1963. (10, 139) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. Averaged 20.5 yards per catch in 1965 and 15.8 yards for his career.

20. Forrest Gregg, OT, Green Bay, 1956. (15, 193) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 9 Pro Bowls. 6 championship rings. Also 1975 NFL Coach of the Year (Cleveland).

21. Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota, 1998. (14, 218) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 1998 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. 156 career TD receptions, second all-time.

22. Ernie Stautner, DT, Pittsburgh, 1950. (14, 173) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 50th-anniversary team. All-decade. 9 Pro Bowls. His jersey number 70 retired by the Steelers.

23. Ray Guy, P, Oakland, 1974. (14, 207) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. 3-time NFL punting champion. Only pure punter in the Hall of Fame.

24. Ed Reed, S, Baltimore Ravens, 2002. (12, 174) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 9 Pro Bowls. 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 3-time NFL interception champion (one of only two players with three). 64 career interceptions, 7th all time.

25. Boyd Dowler, WR, Green Bay, 1959. (12, 162) NFL’s 50th-anniversary team. All-decade. 2 Pro Bowls. 5 championship rings. 474 career catches, 7,270 yards, 40 TDs.

26. Ray Lewis, ILB, Baltimore Ravens, 1996. (17, 228) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 13 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 2001 Super Bowl MVP. NFL-record 2,059 career tackles. 51 career takeaways.

27. Dan Marino, QB, Miami, 1983. (17, 242) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 1984 NFL MVP. 9 Pro Bowls. 1998 NFL Man of the Year. 1984 NFL passing champion. The first QB to pass for 5,000 yards in a season – 5,084 in 1984.

28. Derrick Brooks, OLB, Tampa Bay, 1995. (14, 224) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 11 Pro Bowls. 2000 NFL Man of the Year. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2002 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 1,713 career tackles, 6th all-time.

29. Fran Tarkenton, QB, Minnesota, 1961. (18, 246) Hall of Fame. 1975 NFL MVP. 9 Pro Bowls. 1975 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Quarterbacked the Vikings to three Super Bowls. His jersey No. 10 retired by the Vikings.

30. Sam Huff, MLB, NY Giants, 1956. (13, 168) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. One championship ring. Enshrined in the franchise Ring of Honor of both the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. 30 career interceptions.

31. Curley Culp, DT, Kansas City, 1968. (14, 179) Hall of Fame. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1975 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Original nose tackle in a wave of 3-4 defenses that emerged in the 1970 decade. 68 career sacks.

32. Drew Brees, QB, San Diego, 2001. (20, 287) 13 Pro Bowls. 2006 NFL Man of the Year. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2010 Super Bowl MVP. 2-time NFL passing champion. 2008 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. NFL’s all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards – only QB with 80,000. Only 12 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history and Brees has five of them. No one else has more than one.

33. Brett Favre, QB, Atlanta, 1991. (20, 302) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 3-time NFL MVP. 11 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1995 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. 71,838 career passing yards, 4th all-time, as are his 508 TD passes.

34. Jack Ham, OLB, Pittsburgh, 1971. (12, 162) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. 1975 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. NFL record 53 career takeaways by a linebacker.

35. Christian Okoye, FB, Kansas City, 1987. (6, 79) 2 Pro Bowls. 1989 NFL rushing champion. 1989 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

36. Ray Nitschke, MLB, Green Bay, 1957. (15, 190) Hall of Fame. All-decade. Pro Bowl. 5 championship rings. 25 career interceptions.

37. Norm Van Brocklin, QB, LA Rams, 1949. (12, 140) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 50th-anniversary team. All-decade. 2 championship rings. 1960 NFL MVP. 9 Pro Bowls. 3-time NFL passing champion.

38. Mike Singletary, MLB, Chicago, 1981. (12, 179) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 10 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1990 NFL Man of the Year. 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 1,488 career tackles.

39. Jerry Kramer, G, Green Bay, 1958. (11, 130) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 50th-anniversary team. All-decade. 3 Pro Bowls. 5 championship rings. Scored 10 points in 16-7 NFL title game victory over the New York Giants in 1962 on three field goals and an extra point.

40. Thurman Thomas, HB, Buffalo, 1988. (13, 182) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 1991 NFL MVP. 5 Pro Bowls. Played in four Super Bowls. 1991 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. 16,532 career yards from scrimmage, 11th all-time.

41. Andre Tippett, OLB, New England, 1982. (11, 139) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 1985 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 100 career sacks.

42. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England, 2010. 10, 131) NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. NFL tight-end record 17 TD catches in 2011.

43. Sonny Jurgensen, QB, Philadelphia, 1957. (18, 218) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 1 championship ring. 2-time NFL passing champion.

44. Dermontti Dawson, C, Pittsburgh, 1988. (13, 184) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. Started in one Super Bowl.

45. Dave Casper, TE, Oakland, 1974. (11, 147) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 378 career catches, 5,216 yards, 52 TDs.

46. Larry Allen, G, Dallas, 1994. (14, 203) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 2-time all-decade. 11 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. One of only 3 offensive linemen in history voted to Pro Bowl at two different positions (G, T).

47. Bobby Wagner, ILB, Seattle, 2012. (9, 135) All-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2-time NFL tackle champion.

48. Dwight Stephenson, C, Miami, 1980. (8, 114) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 1985 NFL Man of the Year. Started in one Super Bowl.

49. Roger Craig, FB, SF 49ers, 1983. (11, 165) All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. 1985 NFL receiving champion. First player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season (1985). Voted to Pro Bowl at both fullback and halfback.

50. Willie Lanier, MLB, Kansas City, 1967. (11, 149) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 8 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1972 NFL Man of the Year. 45 career takeaways. His jersey No. 63 retired by the Chiefs.

51. Rickey Jackson, OLB, New Orleans, 1981. (15, 227) Hall of Fame. 6 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 128 career sacks.

52. Ken Stabler, QB, Oakland, 1968. (15, 184) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 1974 NFL MVP. 4 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1974 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. 1976 NFL passing champion.

53. Mel Blount, CB, Pittsburgh, 1970. (14, 200) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 5 Pro Bowls. 1975 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 1975 NFL interception champion. 57 career interceptions.

54. Stan Jones, DT, Chicago, 1953. (13, 127) Hall of Fame. 7 Pro Bowls. One championship ring. Voted to three Pro Bowls as a guard, started 1963 NFL title game at defensive tackle.

55. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Cincinnati, 2006. (15, 224) 4 Pro Bowls. Started in one Super Bowl for the Rams.

56. Bobby Bell, OLB, Kansas City, 1963. (12, 168) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 9 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 40 career sacks, 26 interceptions. His jersey number 78 retired by the Chiefs.

57. Devin Hester, KR, Chicago, 2006. (11, 156) NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. His 20 career touchdowns on returns an NFL record. Returned opening kickoff of 2007 Super Bowl 92 yards for a touchdown against the Colts.

58. Dick LeBeau, CB, Cleveland, 1959. (14, 185) Hall of Fame. 3 Pro Bowls. 62 career interceptions, 10th all-time. Member of the 4 L’s (DB’s Lane, Lary, LeBeau, and Lowe) and an S (MLB Schmidt) 1962 Detroit defense that led the NFL.

59. Aeneas Williams, CB, Phoenix Cardinals, 1991. (14, 202) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 55 career interceptions.

60. Pat Swilling, OLB, New Orleans, 1986. (12, 185) 5 Pro Bowls. 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 1991 NFL sack champion. 107½ career sacks.

61. Brian Dawkins, S, Philadelphia, 1996. (16, 224) Hall of Fame. 9 Pro Bowls. 37 career interceptions, 26 sacks. His jersey No. 20 retired by the Eagles.

62. Tony Hill, WR, Dallas, 1977. (10, 141) 3 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 479 career catches, 7,988 yards, 51 TDs.

63. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City, 2013. (8, 111) All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. NFL tight end records for receiving yards in a season (1,416) and most 1,000-yard seasons in a career (five).

64. Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego, 1973. (15, 181) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 1982 NFL MVP. 6 Pro Bowls. 1982 NFL passing champion. His jersey No. 14 retired by the Chargers.

65. Frank Gore, HB, San Francisco, 2005. (16, 241) 5 Pro Bowls. 2006 NFC rushing champion. 16,000 career rushing yards, 3rd all time.

66. Ronde Barber, CB, Tampa Bay, 1997. (16, 241) All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 14 career touchdowns on returns, 4th all-time. 47 career interceptions.

67. Ken Anderson, QB, Cincinnati, 1971. (16, 192) 1981 NFL MVP. 4 Pro Bowls. 1975 NFL Man of the Year. Started one Super Bowl for the Bengals. 4-time NFL passing champion.

68. Lance Briggs, OLB, Chicago, 2003. (12, 172) 7 Pro Bowls. Started one Super Bowl for the Bears. 1,181 career tackles, 16 interceptions, 15 sacks.

69. Jack Christiansen, S, Detroit, 1951. (8, 89) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 3 championship rings. 2-time NFL Interception champion. 1952 NFL punt-return champion. 46 career interceptions.

70. Jimmie Giles, TE, Tampa Bay, 1977. (13, 188) 4 Pro Bowls. 350 career receptions, 5,084 yards, 41 TDs.

71. DeMarco Murray, HB, Dallas, 2011. (7, 99) 3 Pro Bowls. 2014 NFL rushing champion. 7,174 career yards, 49 TDs.

72. Jeremiah Trotter, ILB, Philadelphia, 1998. (11, 147) 4 Pro Bowls. 908 career tackles. Member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

73. Jason Taylor, DE, Miami, 1997. (15, 133) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 2007 NFL Man of the Year. 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 2002 NFL sack champion. 138½ career sacks.

74. Larry Wilson, S, StL Cardinals, 1960. (13, 169) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 2-time all-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 1966 NFL Interception champion. 52 career interceptions. Popularized the “safety blitz.”

75. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle, 2012. (9, 144) 7 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2020 NFL Man of the Year. 2015 NFL passing champion.

76. John Taylor, WR, SF 49ers, 1986. (9, 121) All-decade. 2 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. 1988 NFL punt-return champion. 347 career catches, 5,598 yards, 43 touchdowns.

77. Elvin Bethea, DE, Houston Oilers, 1968. (16, 210) Hall of Fame. 8 Pro Bowls. 105 career sacks. His jersey No. 65 retired by the franchise (Oilers/Titans).

78. Gene Hickerson, G, Cleveland, 1957. (15, 183) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 1 championship ring. In the blocking front for six Jim Brown NFL rushing crowns.

79. Jim Ringo, C, Green Bay, 1953. (15, 187) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 10 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. In blocking front for Jim Taylor’s 1962 rushing crown.

80. Art Shell, OT, Oakland, 1968. (15, 207) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. Also NFL 1990 NFL Coach of the Year with Raiders.

81. Russ Grimm, G, Washington, 1969. (11, 140) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. The only member of Washington’s “Hogs” in the Hall of Fame.

82. Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco, 1979. (15, 192) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 2-time NFL MVP. 3-time Super Bowl MVP. 8 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. 1989 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. 2-time NFL passing champion. His jersey No. 16 retired by the 49ers.

83. Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Baltimore Ravens, 2018. (3, 48) 2 Pro Bowls. In the blocking front for Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019.

84. Bobby Mitchell, WR, Cleveland, 1958. (11, 148) Hall of Fame. 4 Pro Bowls. 1962 NFL receiving champion. 521 career receptions, 7,955 yards, 65 TDs. His jersey No. 49 retired by Washington.

85. Joe Schmidt, MLB, Detroit, 1953. (15, 155) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 9 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. His jersey No. 56 retired by the Lions.

86. Morten Andersen, K, New Orleans, 1982. (25, 382) Hall of Fame. 2-time all-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. The NFL’s second all-time leading scorer with 2,544 points and 2nd in field goals (565).

87. Vic Washington, RB, San Francisco, 1970. (6, 67) Pro Bowl. 1969 Grey Cup MVP in CFL before being drafted by the 49ers. 2,208 career rushing yards, 16 touchdowns.

88. Bob Hayes, WR, Dallas, 1964. Hall of Fame. (11, 132) 3 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. One of only six players in NFL history to average 20 yards per career catch (20.0). 1964 Olympic gold medalist in the 100 meters at Tokyo.

89. Terrell Owens, WR, San Francisco, 1996. (15, 219) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 8th all-time in receptions (1,078), 3rd in yards (15,934), and 3rd in touchdowns (153).

90. Antonio Freeman, WR, Green Bay, 1995. (9, 132) Pro Bowl. 1 Super Bowl ring. 477 career receptions, 7,251 yards, 61 TDs.

91. NaVorro Bowman, ILB, San Francisco, 2010. (8, 99) 4 Pro Bowls. 5 100-tackle seasons.

92. Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh, 1998. (14, 217) 4 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 2006 Super Bowl MVP. 1,000 career catches, 12,083 yards, 85 TDs.

93. Charlie Joiner, WR, Cincinnati, 1969. (18, 239) Hall of Fame. 3 Pro Bowls. 750 career catches, 12,146 yards, 65 TDs.

94. Charlie Bradshaw, OT, LA Rams, 1957. (11, 145). 2 Pro Bowls. Started at right tackle for the Rams, Steelers, and Lions.

95. Rick Upchurch, KR, Denver, 1975. (9, 119) All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. 2-time NFL punt-return champion. 8 career punt returns for touchdowns with a 12.1-yard career average. Also 24 receiving TDs.

96. Charles Haley, OLB, San Francisco, 1986. (12, 169) Hall of Fame. 5 Pro Bowls. 5 Super Bowl rings. 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, once with the 49ers, once with Dallas. 100½ career sacks.

97. Todd Perry, G, Chicago, 1993. (11, 165) Started 97 games at the left guard for the Bears and 47 at the right guard for the Dolphins.

98. Rich Gannon, QB, New England, 1987. (17, 157) 2002 NFL MVP. 4 Pro Bowls. Started games for Minnesota, Washington, and Kansas City before becoming an NFL MVP at Oakland at the age of 37.

99. Joe Theismann, QB, Miami, 1971. (12, 167) 1983 NFL MVP. 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1982 NFL Man of the Year. A 2-time CFL all-star before taking Washington to a Super Bowl. Passed for 25,206 career yards, 160 touchdowns.

100. Mark Bavaro, TE, NY Giants, 1985. (9 seasons, 126 games) 2 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 351 career catches, 4,733 yards, 39 TDs.

101. Jack Rudnay, C, Kansas City, 1969. (13, 178) 4 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. Missed rookie season in 1969 with a back injury suffered in College All-Star Game, then started 13 consecutive seasons at center for the Chiefs.

102. Johnny Unitas, QB, Pittsburgh, 1955. (18, 211) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 3-time NFL MVP. All-decade. 10 Pro Bowls. 3 championship rings. 1970 NFL Man of the Year. 4-time NFL passing champion. His jersey No. 19 retired by the Colts. Black high tops.

103. Tom Fears, WR, Cleveland Rams, 1945. (9, 87) Hall of Fame. All-decade. Pro Bowl. 1 championship ring. 3-time NFL receiving champion. 400 career receptions, 5,397 yards, 38 TDs.

104. Dwight White, DT, Pittsburgh, 1971. (10, 126) 2 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. 46 career sacks.

105. Harry Carson, ILB, NY Giants, 1976. (13, 173) Hall of Fame. 9 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 14 career fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions.

106. Don Perkins, HB, Dallas, 1960. (8, 107) 6 Pro Bowls. 1961 NFL Rookie of the Year. 6,217 career rushing yards, 42 TDs. Played for two Hall of Fame coaches – Marv Levy in college and Tom Landry in the NFL.

107. Allan Ellis, CB, Chicago, 1973. (8, 105) 2 Pro Bowls. 1972 NFL punt-return champion. 27 career interceptions. Voted one of the 100 greatest Chicago Bears of all time.

108. Jahri Evans, G, New Orleans, 2006. (12, 183) All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. The Saints led the NFL in offense six times during Evans’ 10 seasons in the blocking front.

109. Don Maynard, WR, NY Giants, 1957. (15, 186) Hall of Fame. 4 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 633 career catches, 11,834 yards, 88 TDs. His jersey No. 13 has been retired by the Jets.

110. Leroy Kelly, HB, Cleveland, 1964. (10, 136) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 1 championship ring. 2-time NFL rushing champion. 1965 NFL punt-return champion. 7,274 career rushing yards, 74 touchdowns.

111. Grady Alderman, OT, Detroit, 1960. (15, 204) 6 Pro Bowls. Voted one of the 50 Greatest Vikings.

112. Eddie Jackson, S, Chicago, 2017. (4, 62) 2 Pro Bowls. 10 career interceptions, 3 for touchdowns. Voted one of the 100 greatest Chicago Bears.

113. Kevin Greene, OLB, LA Rams, 1985. (15, 228) Hall of Fame. 5 Pro Bowls. 1996 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 2-time NFL sack champion. 160 career sacks, 4th all-time.

114. Herschel Walker, HB, Dallas, 1985. (12, 187) 2 Pro Bowls. 1985 USFL MVP when he set the pro football single-season rushing record of 2,411 yards for the USFL New Jersey Generals before joining the Cowboys in 1986. 8,225 career rushing yards, 61 touchdowns.

115. Larry Centers, HB, Phoenix Cardinals, 1990. (14, 198) 3 Pro Bowls. Became the first RB in NFL history with 100 catches in a single season in 1995 (101). NFL-record 827 career receptions by a running back.

116. Steve Grogan, QB, New England, 1975. (16, 149) Set an NFL record for quarterbacks with 12 rushing touchdowns in 1976 – a record that stood for 35 years until Cam Newton scored 14 in 2011. 26,886 career passing yards, 182 touchdowns.

117. Steve Largent, WR, Houston Oilers, 1976. (14, 200) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. 1988 NFL Man of the Year. 13,089 career receiving yards, 100 touchdowns. His jersey number 80 has been retired by the Seahawks.

118. Mark Brunell, QB, Green Bay, 1993. (17, 193) 3 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 32,072 career passing yards, 184 touchdowns.

119. George Blanda, QB, Chicago, 1949. (26, 340) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. 1974 NFL Man of the Year. 1961 AFL MVP. 3 championship rings. 1967 AFL scoring leader. 236 career TD passes, 335 FGs. Voted to the AFL’s all-time team and also one of the 100 greatest Chicago Bears.

120. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati, 2010. (11, 161) All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 75 ½ career sacks.

121. Michael Carter, DT, SF 49ers, 1983. (9, 121) 3 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. 22 ½ career sacks.

122. Hardy Nickerson, ILB, Pittsburgh, 1987. (16, 225) All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 1,586 career tackles, 8th all-time. 8 career 100-tackle seasons, including a personal-best 214 in 1993.

123. Alex Webster, FB, Washington, 1954. (10, 109) 2 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. Started for the New York Giants in six NFL championship games. 4,638 career rushing yards, 39 touchdowns.

124. Ben Coates, TE, New England, 1991. (10, 158) All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 5,555 career receiving yards, 50 touchdowns. Voted to the 50th-anniversary team of the Patriots.

125. Mike Webster, C, Pittsburgh, 1974. (17, 217) Hall of Fame. 2-time all-decade. 9 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. Member of the NFL’s greatest draft class when the Steelers drafted four Hall of Famers in the first five rounds in 1974: Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, and Webster.

126. Lester Hayes, CB, Oakland, 1977. (10, 149) All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. 1980 NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he intercepted 13 passes. None one has picked off as many as 12 since then. 37 career interceptions.

127. Charlie Conerly, QB, Washington, 1945. (14, 161) 1959 NFL MVP. 2 Pro Bowls. 1 championship ring. 1959 NFL passing champion. 19,488 career passing yards, 173 touchdowns. His jersey number 42 has been retired by the New York Giants. The “Marlboro Man” in TV commercials.

128. Tommy Davis, K/P SF 49ers, 1957. (11, 138) 2 Pro Bowls. Handled both the punting and placekicking chores for the 49ers from 1959-66. 1962 NFL punting champion, also a 103-point scorer in 1965. Punted the ball 511 times and also kicked 130 field goals. 738 career points.

129. Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas, 1964. (11, 131) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 1978 NFL Man of the Year. 1972 Super Bowl MVP. 4-time NFL passing champion. Won 64.5 percent of his career starts, 3rd best in NFL history behind Otto Graham and Tom Brady. 22,700 career passing yards, 153 touchdowns.

130. Brian Mitchell, KR, Washington, 1990. (14, 223) Pro Bowl. 1 Super Bowl ring. NFL record 19,013 combined yards on kickoff and punt returns. 13 career TDs on returns – nine kickoffs, four punts.

131. Sammy Winder, HB, Denver, 1982. (9, 127) 2 Pro Bowls. Played in 3 Super Bowls. A 1,000-yard rusher in 1984. 5,527 career rushing yards, 39 touchdowns.

132. Dave Meggett, KR, NY Giants, 1989. (10, 146) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. Returned seven career punts for touchdowns and one kickoff.

133. Kam Chancellor, S, Seattle, 2010. (8, 109) 4 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. Member of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” defense. 607 career tackles, 12 interceptions.

134. Kyle Williams, DT, Buffalo, 2006. (13, 183) 6 Pro Bowls. Collected a career-high 10 ½ sacks in 2013. 48 ½ career sacks.

135. Mac Speedie, WR, Detroit, 1942. (7, 86) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 5 championship rings. Went to the league championship game in all seven of his seasons with the Browns. 5,602 career receiving yards, 33 touchdowns.

136. Anthony Sherman, FB, Arizona, 2011. (10, 153) Pro Bowl. 1 Super Bowl ring. Lead blocker for Kansas City’s Jamal Charles when he won back-to-back AFC rushing titles in 2012-13.

137. Johnny Morris, WR, Chicago, 1958. (10, 121) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 championship ring. 1959 NFL punt-return champion. 1964 NFL receiving champion. 5,059 career receiving yards, 31 touchdowns. Voted one of the 100 greatest Chicago Bears of all time.

138. Robert Mathis, DE, Indianapolis, 2003. (14, 192) 5 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2013 AFC Defensive Player of the Year. 2013 NFL sack champion. 123 career sacks.

139. Jack Gregory, DE, Cleveland, 1966. (13, 182) 2 Pro Bowls. 103 career sacks.

140. Terance Mathis, WR, NY Jets, 140. (13, 206) Pro Bowl. Four 1,000-yard seasons. 689 career catches, 63 touchdowns. Also a 98-yard punt return as a rookie for a TD.141. Doug Evans, CB, Green Bay, 1993. (11, 163) 1 Super Bowl ring. 28 career interceptions, including 8 in 2001 for Carolina.

142. Shane Lechler, P, Oakland, 2000. (18, 286) NFL’s 100th anniversary team. 9 Pro Bowls. NFL’s all-time leading punter with a career 47.6-yard average. Ranks second in NFL history in both punts (1,444) and yardage (68,679).

143. Josh Norman, CB, Carolina, 2012. (9, 120) Pro Bowl. 15 career interceptions, including 3 for touchdowns.

144. Joe Klecko, DT, NY Jets, 1977. (12, 155) 4 Pro Bowls. 1981 AFC Defensive Player of the Year. Went to the Pro Bowl at three different defensive-line positions – end, tackle, and nose tackle. 77 ½ career sacks. His jersey number 73 has been retired by the Jets.

145. Rodney Harrison, S, San Diego, 1994. (15, 186) 3 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 1,206 career tackles, 34 interceptions. Named to the 50th-anniversary teams of both the Chargers and Patriots.

146. Mark Rypien, QB, Washington, 1986. (11, 104) 2 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 18,473 career passing yards, 115 touchdowns.

147. Mel Gray, WR, StL Cardinals, 1971. (12, 145) 4 Pro Bowls. Averaged 20+ yards per catch three times in his career. Caught passes in 121 consecutive games from 1973-1982. 6,644 career receiving yards, 45 touchdowns.

148. Denarius Moore, Oakland, 2011. (5, 57) 142 career receptions, 2,169 yards, 17 touchdowns.

149. Dorsey Levens, HB, Green Bay, 1994. (11, 144) Pro Bowl. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2 1,000-yard rushing seasons. 4,955 career rushing yards, 36 touchdowns.

150. Greg Lloyd, OLB, Pittsburgh, 1987. (11, 147) 5 Pro Bowls. 2-time Steelers’ MVP. 10 sacks in 1994, 54 ½ in his career.

151. Marvin Washington, DE, NY Jets, 1989. (11, 155) 1 Super Bowl ring. 40 ½ career sacks, including career-best 8 ½ in 1992.

152. Bruce Laird, S, Baltimore, 1972. (12, 164) 1 Pro Bowl. 19 career interceptions, 18 fumble recoveries. Also returned 152 kickoffs and 61 punts in his career.

153. Matthew Slater, ST, New England, 2008. (13, 189) All-decade. 9 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. Son of Hall of Fame OT Jackie Slater, who made his living blocking. Matthew as a special-teams ace makes his living tackling in kick coverage.

154. Zach Thomas, MLB, Miami, 1996. (13, 184) All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 1996 AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year. 1,734 career tackles, 5th all-time.

155. Michael Sinclair, DE, Seattle, 1991. (11, 148) 3 Pro Bowls. 1998 NFL sack champion. 73 ½ career sacks.

156. Aaron Kampman, DE, Green Bay, 2002. (10, 123) 2 Pro Bowls. 58 career sacks, including 15 ½ in 2006

157. Mark Chmura, TE, Green Bay, 1992. (7, 89) 3 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 188 career receptions, 2,253 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

158. Jay Novacek, TE, Phoenix Cardinals, 1985. (11, 158) 5 Pro Bowls. 3 Super Bowl rings. 422 career receptions, 4,630 yards, and 30 touchdowns.

159. Bryce Paup, OLG, Green Bay, 1990. (11, 148) 4 Pro Bowls. 1995 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. 1995 NFL sack champion. 75 career sacks.

160. Frank Wycheck, TE, Washington, 1993. (11, 155) 3 Pro Bowls. 505 career catches, 5,126 yards, 28 touchdowns.

161. Harold Carmichael, WR, Philadelphia, 1967. (14, 182) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. 1980 NFL Man of the Year. 1973 NFL receiving champion. 3 1,000-yard seasons. 590 career catches, 8,985 yards, and 79 touchdowns.

162. Don Griffin, CB, SF 49ers, 1986. (11, 161) 2 Super Bowl rings. 25 career interceptions.

163. Lemar Parrish, CB, Cincinnati, 1970. (13, 166) 8 Pro Bowls. 1974 NFL punt-return champion. 47 career interceptions. 12 career touchdowns on interceptions (4), punts (4), fumbles (3), and kickoffs (1).

164. Rickey Young, HB, San Diego, 1975. (9, 131) 1978 NFL receiving champion. 408 career receptions, 16 touchdowns. 3,666 career rushing yards, 23 touchdowns.

165. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City, 2016. (5, 74) All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 2016 NFL punt-return champion. 1 Super Bowl ring. One of only five players in NFL history to go to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons. 58 career touchdowns on receptions (47) rushes (6), punts (4), and kickoffs (1).

166. La’Roi Glover, DT, Oakland, 1996. (13, 193) All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 2000 NFL sack champion. 83 ½ career sacks. A member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

167. Reggie Roby, P, Miami, 1983. (16, 238) All-decade. 3 Pro Bowls. 992 career punts, a 43.3-yard average.

168. Max Montoya, G, Cincinnati, 1979. (16, 223) 4 Pro Bowls. Started 2 Super Bowls for the Bengals in the 1980s. Also blocked for two NFL MVP quarterbacks, Ken Anderson in 1981 and Boomer Esiason in 1988.

169. Al Harris, CB, Tampa Bay, 1997. (14, 194) 2 Pro Bowls. 21 career interceptions, 3 touchdowns.

170. Mike Nelms, KR, Washington, 1977. (5, 68) All-decade. 3 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1981 NFL kickoff-return champion. 212 career punt returns (9.2-yard average), 175 kickoff returns (23.6-yard average).

171. Gary Anderson, K, Buffalo, 1982. (23, 353) 2-time All-decade. 4 Pro Bowls. 1998 NFL scoring champion with the only perfect season by a kicker in history, converting all 35 of his field goals and 59 conversion kicks for 164 points. 2,434 career points, 3rd all-time.

172. Brandon Fusco, C, Minnesota, 2011. (8, 90) In the blocking front for Adrian Peterson’s 2,000-yard rushing, MVP season in 2012.

173. Matt Birk, C, Minnesota, 1998. (14, 210) 6 Pro Bowls. 2011 NFL Man of the Year. 1 Super Bowl ring. 6-time Vikings’ Man of the Year, then won his Super Bowl with the Ravens.

174. Bruce Van Dyke, G, Philadelphia, 1966. (11, 128) Pro Bowl. He began his career at right guard for the Eagles, finished 11 years later as a left guard for the Packers.

175. Fred Quillan, C, SF 49ers, 1978. (10, 143) 2 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings.

176. Dwayne Harris, KR, Dallas, 2011. (10, 109) Pro Bowl. 2018 NFL punt-return champion. 5 career return touchdowns on four punts and one kickoff.

177. Justin Bethel, ST, Arizona, 2012. (9, 142) 3 Pro Bowls. Has scored four career touchdowns, including a pair of 82-yarders on an interception and a blocked field goal.

178. Cloyce Box, WR, Detroit, 1948. (5, 57) 2 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. Led the NFL with 15 TD catches in 1952. Also had 11 in 1951. 129 career catches with an average of 20.7 yards with 37 touchdowns.

179. Steve Jordan, TE, Minnesota, 1982. (13, 176) 6 Pro Bowls. Voted one of the 50 greatest Vikings. 498 career catches, 6,307 yards, and 28 touchdowns.

180. Dave Szott, G, Kansas City, 1990. (14, 127) Pro Bowl. First-team all-pro in 1997 when the Chiefs went 13-3.

181. Willie Davis, DE, Cleveland, 1956. (12, 162) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 5 championship rings. 99 career sacks.

182. Rayfield Wright, OT, Dallas, 1967. (13, 114) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings.

183. Bo Jackson, HB, Oakland, 1987. (4, 38) Pro Bowl. The No. 1 overall p[ick of the 1986 draft but chose to sign with the Kansas City Royals to play baseball rather than with the Buccaneers to play football. The Raiders drafted him the following year, allowing him to finish his baseball seasons before joining the Raiders each October. He played only four seasons before suffering a career-ending hip injury. But what offensive electricity -- rushing touchdowns of 92, 91, and 88 yards.

184. Tom Landry, DB, NY Giants, 1947. (7, 84) Hall of Fame. Pro Bowl. 3 championship rings. In the Hall of Fame as a coach but a quality player as well with 32 career interceptions, three for touchdowns, and a 40.9-yard punting average on 389 punts.

185. Jeff Zgonina, DT, Pittsburgh, 1993. (17, 219) 1 Super Bowl ring. 26 career sacks.

186. Deacon Jones, DE, LA Rams, 1961. (14, 191) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th anniversary team. All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. First coined the term “sack.” 173 ½ career sacks, 3rd all-time.

187. Matt Hasselbeck, QB, Green Bay, 1998. (17, 209) 3 Pro Bowls. Quarterbacked the Seahawks to the 2006 Super Bowl. 36,638 career passing yards, 212 touchdowns.

188. Andy Lee, P, SF 49ers, 2004. (17, 264) 4 Pro Bowls. 2018 NFL punting champion. 1,348 career punts, a 46.6-yard average.

189. Tom Banks, C, StL Cardinals, 1970. (10, 116) 4 Pro Bowls. Went to his first three Pro Bowls in the mid-1970s off a team with Don Coryell as a coach and Jim Hart as a quarterback.

190. George Atkinson, S, Oakland, 1968. (11, 144) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1968 AFL kickoff return champion. Also set franchise single-game record for punt return yards that season with 205 versus Buffalo. 30 career interceptions.

191. Larry Brown, HB, Washington, 1969. (8, 102) 1972 NFL MVP. 4 Pro Bowls. 1970 NFL rushing champion. Started for Washington in the 1973 Super Bowl. Voted one of the 50 greatest players in franchise history.

192. Shannon Sharpe, TE, Denver, 1990. (14, 204) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 8 Pro Bowls. 3 championship rings. Three 1,000-yard seasons. 815 career catches, 10,060 yards, and 62 touchdowns.

193. Mason Crosby, K, Green Bay, 2007. (14, 224) 2007 NFL scoring champion. 13 100-point seasons. 1,682 career points, 20th all-time.

194. Leonard Thompson, WR, Detroit, 1975. (12, 175) 277 career catches, 4,682 yards, 35 touchdowns.

195. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh, 2010. (11, 139) All-decade. 7 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2-time NFL receiving champion. 7 1,000-yard seasons. Also four career punt returns for touchdown and one kickoff.

196. Terrell Davis, HB, Denver, 1995. (7, 78) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 1998 NFL MVP. 1999 Super Bowl MVP. 3 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 1998 NFL rushing champion. 7,607 career rushing yards, 60 touchdowns.

197. Gus Frerotte, QB, Washington, 1994. (15, 147) Pro Bowl. Started NFL games for six different franchises. 21,291 career passing yards, 114 touchdowns.

198. Troy Brown, WR, New England, 1993. (15, 192) Pro Bowl. 2001 NFL punt-return champion. 3rd all-time leading receiver in Patriots’ history behind Wes Welker and Julian Edelman. 557 career catches, 6,366 yards, and 31 touchdowns. Also 3 punt returns for scores.

199. Tom Brady, QB, New England, 2000. (21, 301) NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. 2-time all-decade. 3-time NFL MVP. 5-time Super Bowl MVP. 14 Pro Bowls. NFL-record 7 championship rings. NFL record 581 career TD passes. 2-time NFL passing champion.

200. Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay, 1956. (16 seasons, 196 games) Hall of Fame. All-decade. 1966 NFL MVP. 2-time Super Bowl MVP. 4 Pro Bowls. 5 championship rings. 1969 NFL Man of the Year. 1966 NFL passing champion. His jersey number 15 has been retired by the Packers.

201. Jamal Anderson, HB, Atlanta, 1994. (8, 88) Pro Bowl. 1998 NFC Rushing champion with his 1,846 yards and 16 touchdowns, powering the Falcons to their first Super Bowl. 5,336 career rushing yards, 34 touchdowns.

202. Earnest Jackson, HB, San Diego, 1983. (6, 81) 2 Pro Bowls. 1984 AFC rushing champion. 4,167 career rushing yards, 22 touchdowns.

203. Richard Dent, DE, Chicago, 1983. (15, 203) Hall of Fame. 4 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 1986 Super Bowl MVP. 1985 NFL sack champion. 137 ½ career sacks.

204. Art Donovan, DT, Baltimore Colts, 1947. (12, 138) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 50th-anniversary team. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings.

205. Pierre Garcon, WR, Indianapolis, 2008. (11, 148) 2013 NFL receiving champion. 628 career catches, 7,854 yards, 38 touchdowns.

206. Kevin Gogan. G, Dallas, 1987. (14, 213) 3 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. Started games at both guards and right tackle in his career.

207. Jessie Armstead, OLB, NY Giants, 1993. (11, 176) 5 Pro Bowls. 12 career interceptions, 9 fumble recoveries. New York Giants Ring of Honor.

208. Seth Joyner, OLB, Philadelphia, 1986. (13, 195) 3 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 1,123 career tackles, 52 sacks, 24 interceptions. Philadelphia Eagles’ 75th-anniversary team.

209. Joe Kapp, QB, Washington, 1959. (4, 51) Pro Bowl. Quarterbacked the Minnesota Vikings to the 1970 Super Bowl. Voted one of the 50 greatest Vikings. Also won a Grey Cup in Canada and is in the CFL Hall of Fame.

210. Stan Walters, OT, Philadelphia, 1972. (12, 153) 2 Pro Bowls. Started in one Super Bowl. A member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Hall of Fame.

211. David Tyree, ST, NY Giants, 2003. (6, 83) Pro Bowl. A special-teams ace who also caught 54 career passes and scored four touchdowns. He made one of the most memorable catches in Super Bowl history -- the “helmet catch” in 2008 that put the Giants in position in the closing minutes to end New England’s perfect season.

212. Harry Galbreath, G, Miami, 1988. (9, 141) Spent eight consecutive seasons blocking first for Dan Marino in Miami (1988-91) and then Brett Favre in Green Bay (1992-95).

213. Donald Driver, WR, Green Bay, 1999. (14, 205) 3 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. The all-time leading receiver of the Packers with 743 career catches for 10,137 yards and 67 touchdowns. Caught passes from both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in his career.

214. Ken Houston, S, Houston Oilers, 1967. (14, 196) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 12 Pro Bowls. 49 career interceptions. In the Titans/Oilers Ring of Honor and also voted one of the 100 greatest players in Washington franchise history.

215. Mosi Tatupu, ST, New England, 1978. (14, 199) Pro Bowl. Rushed for 2,415 career yards and 18 touchdowns, caught 96 passes with two more scores. The Mosi Tatupu Award is annually given to college football’s best special teams player.

216. Eric Warfield, CB, Kansas City, 1998. (8, 115) Intercepted 20 career passes, returning three for touchdowns.

217. Dick Daugherty, G, LA Rams, 1951. (6, 69) Pro Bowl. 1 championship ring. Started his first five seasons on the offensive line, then his final season at linebacker.

218. Tom Nalen, C, Denver, 1994. (14, 194) 5 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. In the blocking front for Terrell Davis’ 2,000-yard, MVP season. Voted to the franchise’s 50th-anniversary team.

219. Mark Bortz, G, Chicago, 1983. (12, 171) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. Voted one of the 100 greatest Bears of all time.

220. Andy Russell, OLB, Pittsburgh, 1963. (12, 168) 7 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 18 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries. Named to the Steelers’ all-time team.

221. Tom Nutten, G, Buffalo, 1995. (8, 78) 1 Super Bowl ring. In the blocking front for Kurt Warner’s MVP season in 1999.

222. Trent Green, QB, San Diego, 1993. (11, 120) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. Quarterbacked the NFL’s top-ranked offense at Kansas City in both 2004 and 2005. 28,475 career passing yards, 162 touchdowns.

223. Mark Clayton, WR, Miami, 1983. (11, 158) 5 Pro Bowls. Started in one Super Bowl. Led the NFL in TD catches in both 1984 (18) and 1988 (14) catching passes from Dan Marino. 582 career catches, 8,974 yards, and 84 touchdowns.

224. Jay Ratliff, DT, Dallas, 2005. (11, 123) 4 Pro Bowls. 35 career sacks.

225. Brandon Fields, P, Miami, 2007. (9, 130) Pro Bowl. 2012 NFL punting champion. 603 career punts, a 46.7-yard average.

226. Steve Tasker, ST, Houston, 1985. (13, 169) 6 Pro Bowls. Played in four Super Bowls, blocking a punt in one. 1993 Pro Bowl MVP – only special-team ace ever to win the award. Career-high 20 tackles and 3 forced fumbles in kick coverage in 1987.

227. Brad Johnson, QB, Minnesota, 1992. (15, 177) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 29,054 career passing yards, 166 touchdowns.

228. Andy Robustelli, DE, NY Giants, 1951. (14, 175) Hall of Fame. 7 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. Played in 7 NFL title games. 111 career sacks.

229. Jason Ferguson, NT, NY Jets, 1997. (12, 159) 497 career tackles, 21 ½ career sacks.

230. Adam Timmerman, G, Green Bay, 1995. (13, 187) Pro Bowl. 2 Super Bowl rings starting in the blocking front of both the 1996 Packers and 1999 Rams. Named to the St. Louis Rams’ 10th-anniversary team.

231. Otto Schnellbacher, DB, Chicago Cardinals, 1947. (4, 59) 2 Pro Bowls. 1951 NFL interception champion. 25 career interceptions in his four seasons, including 11 in both 1948 and 1051. Returned his interceptions 558 yards with three touchdowns.

232. Raymond Berry, WR, Baltimore Colts, 1954. (13, 154) Hall of Fame. NFL’s 100th-anniversary team. All-decade. 5 Pro Bowls. 2 championship rings. 3-time NFL receiving champion. His jersey number 82 has been retired by the Colts. Also a member of the Baltimore Ravens’ Ring of Honor.

233. Clyde Simmons, DE, Philadelphia, 1986. (15, 236) 2 Pro Bowls. 1992 NFL sack champion. 121 ½ career sacks. Member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

234. Will Montgomery, C, Carolina, 2006. (9, 110) Starting center on Washington’s 2012 NFC East champions.

235. Carlton Bailey, ILB, Buffalo, 1983. (10, 142) Played in 4 Super Bowls. Intercepted a John Elway pass and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown in a 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the 1992 AFC title game, propelling the Bills to their second Super Bowl. 632 career tackles, 10 sacks.

236. Howard Griffith, FB, Indianapolis, 1991. (8, 121) 2 Super Bowl rings. Lead blocker for Terrell Davis on the way to his two NFL rushing crowns, including that 2000-yard season in 1998. 24 career rushing touchdowns, 9 in receptions.

237. Gil Mains, DT, Detroit, 1952. (9, 85) 2 championship rings.

238. L.C. Greenwood, DE, Pittsburgh, 1969. (13, 170) All-decade. 6 Pro Bowls. 4 Super Bowl rings. 82 career sacks. 6-time Hall of Fame finalist. Member of the Steelers’ all-time team.

239. Jeff Cross, DE, Miami, 1989. (8, 125) Pro Bowl. Three seasons in double figures in sacks. 59 ½ career sacks.

240. Shawn Jefferson, WR, Houston, 1991. (13, 195) Led the NFL with an average of 22.7 yards per catch in 1998. 470 career catches, 7,023 yards, and 29 touchdowns.

241. Terry Allen, HB, Minnesota, 1990. (10, 130) Pro Bowl. Four 1,000-yard rushing seasons. 8,614 career rushing yards, 73 touchdowns. Selected by Washington franchise as one of its 80 greatest players.

242. Brett Keisel, DE, Pittsburgh, 2002. (12, 156) Pro Bowl. 2 Super Bowl rings. 30 career sacks.

243. Lou Creekmur, OT, Philadelphia, 1948. (10, 116) Hall of Fame. 8 Pro Bowls. 3 championship rings. Protected the blind side of QBs Bobby Layne and Tobin Rote in championship seasons.

244. John Madden, OT, Philadelphia, 1958. (0, 0) Hall of Fame. The only player on this list who never played a game. His football career ended before it could start with a training camp knee injury as a rookie. But few on this list have had the impact on football that Madden has had as a Hall of Fame coach, TV commentator, and namesake of a video game.

245. Chris Hanburger, OLB, Washington, 1965. (14, 187) Hall of Fame. 9 Pro Bowls. Intercepted 19 passes and recovered 17 fumbles. Named one of the 50 greatest players in Washington franchise history.

246. Charles Leno, OT, Chicago, 2014. (7, 102) Pro Bowl. Started 93 consecutive games at left tackle for the Bears through the end of the 2020 season.

247. Reyna Thompson, ST, Miami, 1986. (8, 116) Pro Bowl. 1 Super Bowl ring. Also intercepted three career passes.

248. Kelvin Beachum, OT, Pittsburgh, 2012. (9, 120) Started 115 career games at left tackle for Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, the New York Jets, and Arizona.

249. Dwight Clark, WR, SF 49ers, 1979. (9, 134) 2 Pro Bowls. 2 Super Bowl rings. 1982 NFL receiving champion. Author of “The Catch” in 1981 NFC title game versus Dallas that propelled the 49ers to their first Super Bowl and sent them on the way to Team of the Decade acclaim. His jersey number 87 has been retired by the 49ers.

250. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, StL Rams, 2005. (16, 165) A journeyman QB who has started for seven teams and heads into the 2021 season as the starting QB for an eighth team, Washington. His 34,977 passing yards ranks 30th all-time.

251. Scott Wells, C, Green Bay, 2004. (11, 146) Pro Bowl. 1 Super Bowl ring. Snapped the ball to both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in his Green Bay career.

252. Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans, 2006. (10, 146) 1 Super Bowl ring. 6 1,000-yard seasons. The all-time leading receiver of the New Orleans Saints – 711 career catches, 9,759 yards, 72 touchdowns. A member of Saints’ Hall of Fame.

253. Roland Hooks, FB, Buffalo, 1975. (7, 98) Lead blocker in Buffalo for 1,000-yard rushers O.J. Simpson, Terry Miller, and Joe Cribbs. 12 career rushing touchdowns, 96 receptions.

254. Vai Sikahema, KR, StL Cardinals, 1986. (8, 118) 2 Pro Bowls. 1996 NFC punt-return champion. 527 career returns on punts and kickoffs. Averaged 10.9 yards per punt return with four touchdowns and 21.0 yards on kickoff returns.

255. Don Majkowski, QB, Green Bay, 1987. (10, 90) Pro Bowl. NFL-leading 4,318 passing yards and 27 TDs in 1989. 12,700 career passing yards, 66 touchdowns. Member of the Packers’ Hall of Fame.

256. Ryan Succop, K, Kansas City, 2009. (12, 182) 8 100-point seasons. 1,182 career points, 45rd all-time.

257. Ricky Patton, HB, Atlanta, 1978. (5, 52) 1 Super Bowl ring. Started at halfback for the 49ers in the 1982 Super Bowl. 885 career rushing yards, 43 receptions, 7 touchdowns.

258. Curtis Duncan, WR, Houston Oilers, 1987. (7, 102) Pro Bowl. Played in Houston’s Run & Shoot offense with Warren Moon. 322 career catches, 3,935 yards, 20 touchdowns sharing the ball with fellow WRs Haywood Jeffires, Ernest Givens, and Drew Hill.

259. Jim Turner, K, Washington, 1963. (16/228) 2 Pro Bowls. 1 Super Bowl ring. 2-time AFL scoring champion with the Jets. Denver Broncos Ring of Honor. Scored 10 points in the Jets’ 16-7 Super Bowl III victory over the Colts on three field goals and a conversion. Scored 1,439 career points with 304 field goals.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Rick Gosselin has covered the NFL for 48 years for United Press International, the Kansas City Star, and the Dallas Morning News. He has covered the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys. He has been a Hall of Fame voter for 25 years and, in 2004, won the Dick McCann Award for "long and distinguished reporting on professional football. He is a living legend in the NFL and you can read him at Talk of Fame Network and find him on Twitter at @RickGosselin9