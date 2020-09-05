SI.com
Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson Excited about Wide Receivers

Jairo Alvarado

The Raiders' wide receiver position looks excellent compared to a year ago, and it has the Raiders coaching staff feeling too comfortable with how things are coming along.

Last year's troubling issues with Antonio Brown, the injuries and lack of depth hurt the Raiders.

It placed the Raiders to prioritize the improvement of the wide receiver unit this offseason.

Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson says he's feeling great with how things have come around.

"Extremely comfortable, really like where we are at right now with the wide receiver position. Obviously losing Ty is a blow, but we said we started this thing. We got great competition at that position and the two young rookies had a fantastic camp-- Comfortable with the wide receiver group right now," said Olson on his receiving unit.

The injury of Tyrell Williams may seem like deja vu, but the receivers don't seem to lose a beat with the injury of Williams, who will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

Veteran receivers Zay Jones and Nelson Agholor are stepping up and improving drastically in Jon Gruden's offense.

The two rookies' addition through the draft, Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, have the Raiders feeling excited.

Edwards has stepped in for Williams' position, and they continue to move Ruggs around on the field.

"It hasn't affected us that much, we are still using them in the slot and we'd like where Bryan Edwards is at-- So both of those players have done great, really. Integrating themselves in our offense and they're both extremely intelligent, so we've been able to move both of them around-- So we're just happy with the way those two rookies have come along," said Olson on how happy he is on his two rookie receivers.

We weren't able to say this a year ago, but the Raiders finally head into a season with quality depth across their entire roster, including the wide receiver position.

