Greg Olson Reflects on Red Zone Raider Struggles

Henderson, Nev. -- It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders last year struggled in the red zone. The lazy thing for pundits to do is blame Derek Carr. He is the multi-million dollar quarterback. Well, I am not lazy.

A myriad of reasons went into failure. Not the least of which was an injury-plagued Silver and Black roster, that wasn't deep to start.

Greg Olson said of the problems, "Inside the 10-yard line, our goal-to-goal offense was horrific. We turned the ball over four times. We settled for field goals too often. That'll be an area of emphasis as we go through training camp, will be our goal-to-goal offense and our goal-line offense on fourth down. A couple of fourth-down plays that were fourth-and-goal, we didn't get it. We're just focusing on that area inside the 10-yard line."

But Jon Gruden has made fixing the offense a key in 2020. He said, "We've identified our goal-line offense, our very tight red-zone offense as a priority. That's number one."

You can't fix a problem you don't identify. The attention of the coaches on the red zone should bring a smile to the Raider Nation.

