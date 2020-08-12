RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Greg Olson Reflects on Red Zone Raider Struggles

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders last year struggled in the red zone. The lazy thing for pundits to do is blame Derek Carr. He is the multi-million dollar quarterback. Well, I am not lazy.

A myriad of reasons went into failure. Not the least of which was an injury-plagued Silver and Black roster, that wasn't deep to start.

Greg Olson said of the problems, "Inside the 10-yard line, our goal-to-goal offense was horrific. We turned the ball over four times. We settled for field goals too often. That'll be an area of emphasis as we go through training camp, will be our goal-to-goal offense and our goal-line offense on fourth down. A couple of fourth-down plays that were fourth-and-goal, we didn't get it. We're just focusing on that area inside the 10-yard line." 

But Jon Gruden has made fixing the offense a key in 2020. He said, "We've identified our goal-line offense, our very tight red-zone offense as a priority. That's number one."

You can't fix a problem you don't identify. The attention of the coaches on the red zone should bring a smile to the Raider Nation.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derek Carr Expecting to be More Creative in 2020

Derek Carr is going to be more explosive and creative in 2020 leading the Raider. New weapons are a big reason why.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Right Guard Gabe Jackson

Right Guard Gabe Jackson has struggled with injury throughout his career. But his performance on the field will keep his starting job this season.

Hikaru Kudo

Derek Carr Leads Raiders Through Unprecedented Times

Derek Carr has led the Las Vegas Raiders brilliantly through the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Greg Olson Expects Henry Ruggs to Stretch the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson expects rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs to stretch the field and automatically make the offense better.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Right Guard John Simpson

Guard John Simpson joins the Raiders from Clemson, where he went 29-1 during his upperclassman years. Simpson will add much-needed depth to the guard position.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Greg Olson Excited for Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders Greg Olson finally have depth. That has opened the door for starter Derek Carr and backup Marcus Mariota to battle.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Where is Raiders Derek Carr Ranked in Latest NFL List?

The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr was recently ranked compared to the other starting NFL quarterbacks, and we review those rankings.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Footballfan55

Derek Carr Staying Safe, Delivering Hope in Pandemic

Derek Carr the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders is staying safe in the pandemic and knows sports can bring hope.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Add Former Los Angeles Rams LB Bryce Hager

In their pursuit of perfection, Mike Mayock and the Las Vegas Raiders have added former Los Angeles Rams linebacker, Bryce Hager.

Jairo Alvarado

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode X

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.