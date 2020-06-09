Raiders NFL Draft Pick Henry Ruggs More than Just Fast

RaiderMaven
Darin Alexander Baydoun

You'll likely be able to associate wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with a straightforward word: speed, for anyone who watched Alabama play this past year or who watched the lead-up to this year's NFL Draft. The fastest player in this year's draft class with a 40-yard dash time of 4.27 seconds, opposing defenses, will be on guard against Ruggs ability to stretch the field for the Las Vegas Raiders this year. 

It's the desire to show that he can be more than just a speed guy though that's among the primary motivations for Ruggs going into this season. "I feel like I can show I'm more than just a fast guy at any time," said Ruggs in a post-draft conference call. "Of course, my tape speaks for itself, but when I get out onto the field, I can show I can be more than just a runner." 

The impact of having to share the field with two other talented receivers, Jerry Jeudy, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 15th pick in the draft, and DeVonta Smith, who will likely be a top round pick in next year's draft, could have also played into the downplay of his other skills, according to Ruggs. 

"It definitely kind of held me back," said Ruggs. "Those guys had to make their plays to, and we had to share the ball and share the love so everybody got their touches and everybody made their plays, and with those group of guys it only makes you better and want to take advantage of every opportunity." 

More than anything, though, Ruggs thinks that he's going to be able to bring an all-around impact to Las Vegas. "I'm going to bring explosive playmaking, of course, the ability to be a great all-around receiver and be a guy that only makes a positive impact." 

One SEC coach told Raider Maven of Ruggs, "He is a perfect Jon Gruden and Raider type player. He is super-fast, great hands will fistfight a linebacker at the fifty-yard line to get Josh Jacobs an extra yard blocking and off the field, he is a super young man. Great player and pick."

The Las Vegas Raiders might be new to the gambling capital of the world, but with their first pick here, it looks like they struck gold.

