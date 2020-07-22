Las Vegas Raiders Come to Terms with Henry Ruggs III

It’s not unheard of for first-round picks to go unsigned for some time after the draft before they eventually agree to terms with the team that drafted them. First overall pick Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals hasn’t been signed yet, for example.

The first wide receiver drafted in the first round though, can now be taken off that list.

Henry Ruggs III, the 12th pick in the draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, has officially signed his rookie contract, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The terms of the deal are for $16.67 guaranteed over four years with the standard fifth-year option for all first-round picks.

He’s the only one of the Raiders first-round picks to be signed, as cornerback Damon Arnette still hasn’t signed his rookie deal. It surely takes a big mental load off of General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden knowing that there won’t be any drama with the club’s newest addition on offense.

The fastest player in the draft who recorded a 4.27 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ruggs will be tasked with adding a more explosive element to the Raiders passing game.

No wide receiver on the Raiders last season finished with more than 651 yards receiving, so Ruggs will likely have ample opportunity to seize the No. 1 wide receiver status in the Raiders’ offense even though he’s a rookie. With the talent that he has, it’ll prove hard to keep him from achieving that status.

