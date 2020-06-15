NFL Cowboys, Texans Players Test Positive for Covid-19

The NFL had begun to implement measures in recent weeks to help teams prepare for opening their facilities to players and coaches. As the coronavirus pandemic continues; it was still likely a question of when not if; it would be reported that whatever number of players had tested positive. Well, training camp hasn’t even begun, and the first cases have already rolled in.

It was reported first by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that several players from the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. The exact number and identity of the players are unknown, except for that Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who’s agent confirmed to Rapoport that he had tested positive and that he was “feeling good.”

The Cowboys weren’t able to officially comment on Elliott’s status or that of the other players who tested positive because of privacy laws. “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of our employees,” the team said in a statement. “We are following all CDC, local, and NFL guidelines to keep our facilities safe, including limiting employee access.”

Rapoport tweeted that “none of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities” when they got infected and that “the teams followed proper health protocols.”

This latest information all comes where the state of Texas has been dealing with a renewed surge of COVID-19—setting new records in six of the past seven days for hospitalizations. After just three days after the city of Houston opened up to 75 percent capacity, city officials are already considering new stay-at-home orders, according to CBS news.

