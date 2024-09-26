How the Raiders Plan to Bounce Back From Significant Loss on Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a significant loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
It was a much more substantial loss than their embarrassing loss on the scoreboard. Starting safety Marcus Epps went down with a season-ending injury, forcing the Raiders to depend on the depth they have built over the last couple of seasons.
Third-year safety Isaiah Pola-Mao has been tasked with filling the void left by Epps’ injury. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he is confident in the young safety because of the time the team put into his development. Pierce noted the amount of plays Pola-Mao has under his belt.
"Yeah, I think over the last three years or so now, he's played over 200 plus snaps on defense,” Pierce said. “Played a lot as a rookie, a lot of different positions. We moved him around, and last year did the same thing, filled in. I remember the first game where we had him in on in a package against the Miami Dolphins.
“First play in the second half, he intercepted the ball and he's been around the ball quite a bit. Really good special teams player, and he's really been that third safety for us, so there's been roles for him. Either hasn't shown up in the game, or in practice, we've repped a lot. So, we feel very confident to be honest with Isaiah [Pola-Mao].”
Pierce said he believes Pola-Mao has been ready to take the next step in his development for some time now. Epps' injury expedited a process already underway for the talented safety.
“I thought he was ready to take the next step this year anyway, but we really felt good with Marcus Epps and Tre'von [Moerhig] that okay, we got two solid starters there," Pierce said. "Now, obviously, with the injury with Marcus, the next-man-up mentality. But again, it's no flinch, no blinking. Really feel confident about what Isaiah could do going forward and looking forward to him today in practice."
Although Epps was known for being one of the primary communicators on the defense, Pierce said it would be up to the veterans on the Raiders' defense to help bring Pola-Mao along in that facet of the game.
“That's a good point because [Epps] did [handle a lot of the defense’s communication],” Pierce said. “You got Spill [Robert Spillane] up there in the front seven, so really, between Tre'von [Moerhig] and Isaiah [Pola-Moa], those two gentlemen have to step up. I'm not going to throw it all on Isaiah. We're not going to do that; we're not going to do that with Tre'von either. I think mutually though, they need to have their own, and own their role on what they need to communicate."
