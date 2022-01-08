Raiders Have Rallied Behind Bisaccia

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was placed to carry on a season that many teams in the NFL would have given up.

As the interim head coach, he has managed to salvage the Raiders season, and position the team to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“Rich, from the beginning of the year to the end, to where he's taking over, he's always brought that intensity and you can really feel the energy in meetings. As far as the message goes, just staying on task, doing your job the best you can do. He's always brought that every day so, we really respect the guy and we love him,” tackle Kolton Miller said.

Coach Bisaccia is not one to take credit for keeping this team together but everyone in the locker room knows his leadership has players responding well.

“They know when they walk in the building what they're getting from him every day. Accountability is not an issue with him on the field, with the players, and they understand the expectations and the standard, and there's no flinch on his part of it. And it's a real clear message, real clear picture of what is expected of them. And he talks about it every day. I mean it's not just something he talks about once and then he forgets it. I think they see his authentic belief in it and genuine belief in it,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said.

The players have bought into his plan and rallied behind him, and with one win away, Coach Bisaccia can join a shortlist of interim head coaches to reach the playoffs in his first year.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter