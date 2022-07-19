Raiders Sign Former USFL and Patriots WR Isaiah Zuber

General Manager Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders have made a few roster moves a day before veteran players report to training camp.

The Silver and Black announced on Tuesday the signing of yet another former New England Patriot, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Zuber joins the Raiders after concluding the inaugural United States Football League season, in which he led all receivers in touchdown receptions with five for the Houston Gamblers.

As a Gambler, Zuber made 22 receptions for 322 yards and five touchdowns. He would also contribute on special teams, adding 425 kick return yards.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels is familiar with Zuber, as he joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020.

While he wasn’t vastly utilized on the offense, Zuber is familiar with McDaniels' style of offense and that is very important for a young player who is trying to make the team.

Zuber would appear in four career games for the Patriots, totaling two receptions for 29 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards.

After spending his rookie season with the Patriots, Zuber would spend all of the 2021 season on three different practice squad teams, serving short stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

Zuber joins a reloaded wide receiver corps, headlined by Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Key free-agent signings such as Mack Hollins, Demarcus Robinson, and Keelan Cole have joined the Raiders wide receiver corps, but there is space for a few more diverse playmakers.

The Raiders' offense is continuing to add players with multiple skill sets who can contribute in many ways across the roster, whether it be screen passes, trick plays or on special teams.

Zuber’s addition seems to be the case here, as he is known as a skilled kick returner and scoring threat, and he will be making a case this during training camp.

A native of Decatur, Ga., Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State (2016-18) before spending his final college season at Mississippi State (2019).

As a senior at Mississippi State, he played in 13 games with three starts and caught 14 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He left Kansas State with 127 career receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns, both top-10 marks in program history.

Additionally, the Raiders have placed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

